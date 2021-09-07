On Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. WSU Master Gardeners present weekly on-line free programs. No need to register, just pop in. Connection information (you must have a Zoom account; sign up for one at zoom.us), then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android from this link: https://wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320, Meeting ID: 775 605 6320, Password: 1234; or phone in at +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. For help, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.
Sept. 15, 6 p.m.: Extending your Garden Season — WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will talk about extending the growing season through the fall. Art will discuss extending your garden season, cover crops, and winter gardening. Join us for an evening to find out more about what works when it comes to gardening here in Cowlitz County and learn how to continue raising vegetables throughout the fall.
Sept. 21, noon: How to compost successfully — WSU Master Gardener Brian Schlaefli will teach how to effectively compost food wastes and garden material. Learn the different ways to compost and the advantages of each method that can provide great benefits to your garden.
Sept. 22, 6 p.m.: The truth and Myths about Spiders — Do you want to know more about the spiders that live in our area? Wait until you hear the crazy myths and misunderstandings about spiders! WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will tell you about the spiders here in the PNW, dispel many long-held myths (including the BIG myth about Hobo Spiders!) and explain how to make your home less welcoming to them.
Sept. 28, noon: How to Run a Successful Meeting — Everyone knows how to run a meeting, until it goes wrong. WSU Extension Agent Gary Fredricks will give you tips on how to run an efficient and effective meeting. Learn tips to prepare before the meeting to avoid difficulties, methods to avoid possible problems encountered during the meeting, techniques to reduce the length of the meeting, and how to avoid and manage conflict.
Sept. 29, 6 p.m.: Putting your Garden to Bed — Get a head start on next year’s garden now! WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will tell you the steps to put your garden to bed this fall. Learn successful tips to reduce work next year and ensure next year’s successful crops.
