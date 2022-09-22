LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there also are occasional in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
Sept. 27, noon: Controlling Moles — Sadly, too many property owners know the frustration of having that vision of a beautiful lawn ruined by moles. WSU Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will talk about which techniques are the most effective to get rid of moles: what works and what products fail to get results.
Oct. 4, noon: How to compost successfully — WSU Master Gardener Brian Schlaefli will teach how to effectively compost food wastes and garden aterial. Learn the different ways to compost and the advantages of each method that can provide great benefits to your garden.
Oct. 8, 10 a.m.: Harvesting and evaluating mason bees’ cocoons (IN PERSON) — Billie Bevers, WSU Master Gardener, will present a workshop on how to harvest mason bees’ cocoons. During the spring and summer other bees, diseases, and parasites can invade mason bee nests. This class will help you identify what’s in your mason bee tubes and blocks, about overwintering your bees and creating containers for their long sleep.
The workshop will be held in Longview. You will be given the location after you have registered. Walk-ins cannot be admitted. Enrollment is limited to 30 people. The cost is $5. All attendees must pre-register and pay online here: my.cheddarup.com/c/mason-bees-cocoons-workshop. WSU cannot accept checks or cash at the workshop.
Oct. 11, noon: Fall planting bulbs and more — WSU Master Gardener Dale Wheeler will explain everything you wanted to know about planting bulbs. You will learn how to get started, when to plant, and how to care for them so they become an annual delight.
Oct. 13, 6 p.m.: Worm composting make-and-take workshop (IN PERSON) — Join the WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller for this in-person worm box composting workshop. Vermiculture, or worm box composting, is a process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste (peelings, etc.) into nutrient-rich, humus — “black gold” — compost. This is an amazing fertilizer and soil conditioner that will make your garden plants healthier and more productive. You will learn about this method of composting and have a chance to ask questions. This is a make-and-take opportunity: participants will build their own worm bins — and will receive red wiggler worms to get started in this fascinating way of creating great organic fertilizer amendments for your gardening needs.
The workshop will be held in Longview. Attendees will be given the location after registering. Walk-ins cannot be admitted. Enrollment is limited to 30 people. The cost is $30. All attendees must pre-register and pay online here: worm-composting-workshop.cheddarup.com.
Oct. 18, noon: Dividing perennials — Your plants are growing and starting to get too big. What do you do? WSU Master Gardener Gail Gibbard will help you learn how to successfully divide your plants to be move to other gardens and provide gifts to friends.
Oct. 25, noon: Winter care of your lawn — The grass has stopped growing and you don’t have to keep mowing every week. During the winter your lawn still needs to be looked after is yo expect to have a healthier, more attractive lawn next spring. WSU Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain how the steps to maintain a healthy lawn over the winter.
Nov. 1, noon: Critter control pests in your garden — Do you have 4 legged “friends” having parties in your attic? Do deer treat your landscape plants like a buffet? WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will give you tips to make your garden and home less inviting to these unwanted visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.