LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there also are occasional in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.

Sept. 27, noon: Controlling Moles — Sadly, too many property owners know the frustration of having that vision of a beautiful lawn ruined by moles. WSU Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will talk about which techniques are the most effective to get rid of moles: what works and what products fail to get results.

