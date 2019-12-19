One challenging thing about being an artist is how to react when, in the course of following your imagination, you find yourself shocked by your thinking. (Do I inhibit this? Follow the thought and see where it leads? Will I look like a fool? Does it matter?)
Once, while designing the small oyster museum in Nahcotta, I decided to make a three-dimensional model of a two-dimensional photo using Lego bricks. The thought at first surprised me, then sounded like fun. Kids might like it.
Years later, after moving from greater downtown Oysterville to the southern suburbs of Chinook, I found myself wanting to render Christmas Past in Legos, featuring the Oysterville Church. In honor of the holiday, these scenes show some of ‘my favorite things.’
Scene #1: A big tree in the Oysterville Meadow, decorated, with a visitor stopping to admire it.
Scene #2: The little story-and-a-half farmhouse just south of the Oysterville Church, which I shared with my mentor Gwen, a physician. Santa has just left her a new cat, the best present ever.
Scene #3: Santa, approaching the church on his snowmobile.
Scene #4: The iconic church, in all its white-and-red cheeriness. I made one small change in the model, replacing the west wall with a floor-to-ceiling stained-glass window, which refers to the breathtaking glass wall in the New Jerusalem Chapel at Victoria, B.C.’s, Christ Church Cathedral.
Scene #5: In acknowledgement of the village’s livestock, and with a nod to the musical memories associated with the building, here is my version of the Brothers Grimm story of the Bremen Town Musicians. They are preparing to serenade the church from the side yard.
Scene #6: The church is acoustically perfect and choirs sound wonderful in it. Here is my take on a choir from the only opera I’ve ever seen, Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice,” which was staged by the Mark Morris Dance Group. Its huge chorus was costumed by Isaac Mizrahi to represent a memorable variety of characters: Abraham Lincoln, Hiawatha, Leontyne Price as Cleopatra, Einstein, George Washington, John Calvin, Scarlett O’Hara, Queen Elizabeth I, and on and on. I loved it. Here, the choir director organizes the group. Yes, that’s ‘Hello Kitty’ leading the sopranos, together with Sacajawea. The Statue of Liberty is with the altos.
Scene #7: The white dog provides percussion.
Scene #8: This is a true community choir, the best kind.
Scene #9: Tenors and bass.
Scene #10: Santa, on his way to the rest of the Village, with gifts for one and all.
• • •
American painter Thomas Hart Benton once wrote, “The most realistic art is considerably removed from reality. Art does not give real things or imitations of real things. The thing that art gives is strained first through the artist’s selections and judgments, and then through the specific techniques which he uses to present them. …”
He is also purported to have said, “The artist’s life is the best life, if you can get through the first 40 years.”
My best wishes to us all for a fine holiday season and a very merry Christmas!
