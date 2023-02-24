Tests at three locations from North Head to Leadbetter on Feb. 15 found the level of domoic acid in clam meat to still be too high at one location, leading the Washington departments of Health and Fish and Wildlife to keep the entire beach closed.
The beach that WDFW dubs Twin Harbors between the mouth of Willapa Bay and Westport had one location still too high for domoic acid in clam meat on Feb. 15.
LONG BEACH — Ocean beaches from Cape Disappointment to the Westport jetty remain closed to razor clam harvesting due to domoic acid marine toxin levels that continue to be marginally too high.
One Feb. 15 sample from the Long Beach-Ocean Park beach and one from the Tokeland-Westport beach were above the safety threshold of 20 parts per million of the toxin. A harmful algal bloom last fall created the toxin, which has persisted in clams long after dissipating from seawater.
Clam digs are proceeding on Grays Harbor County's northern beaches, where domoic levels have improved more quickly.
“After reopening harvest on Copalis and Mocrocks since late January, we are delighted to announce tentative digs at both beaches for the remainder of March,” said Bryce Blumenthal, WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Marine toxin levels on Long Beach and Twin Harbors are still too high for reopening, but we’re hopeful that digging will return to one or both of those beaches before April.”
Pacific County's clam season was suspended on Nov. 1, 2022 after domoic levels began trending upward, putting a stop to what had promised to be an abundant harvest. The loss of clamming has been a blow to retail and hospitality businesses that rely on clamming to attract customers during the fall and winter.
