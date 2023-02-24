LONG BEACH — Ocean beaches from Cape Disappointment to the Westport jetty remain closed to razor clam harvesting due to domoic acid marine toxin levels that continue to be marginally too high.

One Feb. 15 sample from the Long Beach-Ocean Park beach and one from the Tokeland-Westport beach were above the safety threshold of 20 parts per million of the toxin. A harmful algal bloom last fall created the toxin, which has persisted in clams long after dissipating from seawater.

