I was never athletic in the traditional sense of the word. I was coordinated in my youth, but I didn’t take a real shine to group sports. When I was 6 or 7, at the South Bend track everyone was trying out for softball. I remember being very humiliated as I tried over and over to make contact with the bat to the ball. I had never held a bat in my life.
Finally, someone suggested I try left-handed. Are you left-handed they asked? Why, yes, I said. I was still never going to be one of those naturals. For one thing, I wasn’t exactly left handed and not exactly right. I have found throughout my life that I am 100% ambidextrous. So, when a fly ball comes to me, I have to think about what hand I’m supposed to catch it with. This led me to once catching a fast ball without a mitt because I shot up the wrong hand and broke my thumb.
It’s a funny quirk to have but it can come in handy. If I sit down to a meal and the person to my right is eating with their left hand, I’ll switch to my left so we don’t bump elbows. If I’m drawing a picture I can draw the left half of say a circle with my left hand and switch to draw the other half. See? Very handy for those occasions. Not so much for softball. When throwing a ball, most of my coordination is in my left hand so it is more accurate. My right is not as coordinated but has more strength. So, in this case, I might throw a ball to 3rd and land it squarely in the pitcher’s face.
I loved the sports that were played either by myself or with one other, but I never learned the competitive side of sports. I was content to win or lose. My sister and I routinely played tether-ball and badminton at home. Roller-skating and biking were exceptional.
Right up my alley. When we lived in South Bend, down the street from Chauncey Davis Elementary, my sister and I had metal skates that we clumsily adjusted with keys. We would rumble down Washington to the South Bend school gym and swing around the poles on our skates.
Frisbee — yeah, I was a very good at it when I was young but lost my coordination later in life. My son and I would play a few years before he passed away, and he would laugh at me as he retrieved our frisbee from the blackberry briars repeatedly. He never lost patience with me. Man, I miss him.
Athletic envy
I was envious of the girls in my class in junior high who already knew how to play flag football or basketball. I was never taught how, so I was quite embarrassed when I was given a ball and had no idea what to do with it. I didn’t have brothers who taught me the game. I was just sup-posed to know how to play. I wasn’t lazy, as Ms. Quick, our PE teacher at Valley, would assume. I was mortified! What if I’m the last one picked on teams by the captains?
I was so impressed when I saw a post from Manuel Rangel recently, the former South Bend coach and teacher. He was teaching youngsters how to play basketball — children about seven or eight, I would guess. Now, that’s how to do it. They will grow up knowing what a layup is and a foul shot.
Also, while I’m at it, do they still have everyone group shower after a PE class? I found that supremely horrifying, showering in front of my PE teacher and all the other 12-year-old girls when our bodies were just developing changes, like 7th and 8th grade. We all tried to avoid eye contact as we slyly checked out who needed a bra and who did not. Whose bright idea was that? Particularly embarrassing was to go to my next class with wet hair and makeup smudged and smeared from showering and sweating.
Prison shorts
We each had a short-sleeved navy-blue prison shorts ensemble issued to us. Cinched with elastic at the waist and adorned with a series of cold metal snaps running from neck to crotch, the uniform was designed to make everyone look, well, uniformly bad. It was essentially an infant’s onesie reconfigured for an adolescent female body. Clearly, no one that had ever worn these jumpsuits would have ordered that getup that showed every drop of sweat. If there was ever a fashion trend that deserved to rot in obsolescence, it was the girls’ gym uniform from the 70s.
I loved to exercise, just not in a school setting being told what to wear and getting naked in front of all my classmates. First we had to step in a tub of wretched antiseptic before entering the shower. Nasty stuff. You didn’t want to be the last one to shower, that’s for sure. Our teacher would eye us as we entered and left the showers to make sure we all stepped in the mucky water and got wet. Ewwww! And why were the towels so small? At least make them stretchy so we could pull them over our privates, for heaven’s sake. They were about the size of a paper towel, if I recall correctly.
Then there were the two girls in our class that had to sit out when we played some sort of tag on scooters three inches off the ground and about a foot square with wheels, because they were too big to play. Why would we play something not everyone can play and give these girls the added humiliation of being singled out as to not be physically able to play? Talk about cringeworthy. It probably does not instill the confidence that is so crucial during junior and senior high school, either. Jerks. There were no allowances for differences in body type, temperament, or aptitude. It was a one-size-fits-all approach. I guarantee they don’t do all that anymore. I always felt that PE should be an option. If a person doesn’t want to exercise, being humiliated in PE hardly draws them to it.
Adult fitness
My daughter and son both played youth soccer, so I did get to understand and love the game later in life. Soccer was not something offered at Willapa Valley. When I was 33, I joined a women’s league with a few ladies who were able to give me some pointers and patiently teach me the game, as I had never kicked a soccer ball.
However, when you start playing at 33 with folks that have played since youth, you don’t exactly go on to play with Mia Hamm. I wasn’t horrible, but I never really caught up to some of the women who had been playing since grade school. But it was fun and extremely active. It was kind of neat, I thought. I had cleats, shin guards, and some cool black and while Adidas shorts with soccer logos. We didn’t have a lot of extra money, so I bought my cleats at a garage sale. I realized later that they were baseball cleats and I was the only one on the team with white shoes.
I worked out every day for many, many years, but my school years hating PE had nothing to do with my devotion to exercise. I got up before my kids woke up and used my NordicTrack, treadmill, and weight machine every morning because I wanted to.
When I lost my son and moved back to the area, I lost all desire to exercise — sold all the equipment and began walking as my only means of exercise, as we were renting the Pehl house on the South Fork, a comforting house indeed. It frees my spirit to walk in the woods. I began taking walks to the mailbox. Then I progressed up the M-line of the woods toward Mallis Landing Road, remembering it from my childhood like an old friend, once laying down in the snow on the hillside catching snowflakes in my mouth. After moving to Eklund Park, I walked up by the eerie Odd Fellows Cemetery off the old South Bend Road, and I got so lost in my thoughts that I ended up seven miles in and had no recollection of the last four miles. Suddenly, nothing looked familiar, but I eventually found my way after much backtracking.
I did invest in rain gear for myself and Frankie, my pit bull. She has a waterproof red jacket, and I have waterproof poncho, pants, and a hat. You need that in the Pacific Northwest if you want to enjoy our beautiful green, rainy, “foresty” outdoors.
‘Berry’ good exercise
In July we can walk in the woods and I taught Frankie to pick and eat the big Himalayan as well as the wild blackberries. I pick salmonberries and bear candy. My sister and I used to stockpile massive amounts of bear candy, which I think is just salmonberries when they first start growing. We had big plans to sell them, but we found that they grew limp too quickly for us to organize a community sale.
We did pick blackberries as kids in South Bend and sell them to Forrie Smith at the Blue Top. He had his scale set up outside his store and the neighborhood kids stood in a line by the old gas pumps, purple stains bleeding onto the sidewalk. Oh, the miles we walked and hiked up and down hills either picking ferns or berries, and we didn’t have to take a group shower after.
So, did I really need the stress of a PE class? I could pick ferns like nobody’s business and was always trekking in the woods by myself after school. Maybe PE should be optional with a choice to walk around the track or take a health class, for example. Or, by all means, participate in a sport that you actually know how to play or that you will be taught.
I’m sure most of those embarrassing school traditions have changed since the 70s, thank God: The group showering — the picking of team captains — the size of towel, etc. I was very impressed at the level of athleticism and skill when I watched a girls volleyball game in the South Bend gym. Those girls looked like professional athletes! Clearly, someone took the time to teach them how to play.
