OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County is inviting the public to support mental health awareness next week.
And in return, the advocacy group will serve a free spaghetti dinner.
The event is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Way in Ocean Park.
Billed as a “Community Hope Event,” the organizers are hoping to continue efforts to build awareness while raising funds for the group.
“It’s different this year,” said Barbara Bate, longtime mental health advocate. “We have never done this at a time when we have so little money as we do now. Our regional support went away. We do everything on a ’shoestring.’”
The event will include musical entertainment provided by Fred Carter, a children’s art show and the group’s only silent auction this year. The kids’ show has the theme “hope, family, community and fun.”
The meal is free, thanks to partial sponsorship from Molina Healthcare, but tax-deductible donations will be appreciated, Bate said. Vegan and gluten-free options will be offered. Delivery is available for a suggested donation of $5.
Peace of Mind Pacific County is an all-volunteer nonprofit whose mission is to help county residents understand and advocate for brain and behavioral health, through education, events and community partnerships. It began as a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), whose members worked on advocacy for more than 10 years before becoming an independent group in late 2016. The new name was dreamed up by longtime helper Nikki Fortuna.
Bate said the group used to benefit from financial support from Great Rivers Behavioral Health, but that organization is allocating funds elsewhere.
Using the theme “Brain health is for everybody” it has sought to enhance public awareness of depression, attention deficit disorder, autism, Alzheimer’s, addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, Parkinson’s and all other brain-related problems,
Annual events in past years have included a wellness walk in May, which is marked nationally as mental health awareness month, and a community picnic in July.
Bate said one item on leaders’ wishlist is being able to obtain a giant inflatable brain from a national group to set up as an attraction to lure more people to attend the wellness walk, but the rental cost is substantial. “It helps people understand how the brain works,” she said. “The more we know about the brain the more we can support and educate each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.