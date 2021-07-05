ILWACO — They carry on a tradition that goes back centuries.
And they do so with flair and fun.
Like most groups, members of the Ocean Park Rug Club and those from the Columbia River Rug Club were unable to meet during the pandemic shutdown.
As life appears a little safer, they are back meeting twice monthly at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco with hooks in hand.
The group combines Peninsula residents with enthusiasts from Astoria and Wahkiakum County. In normal times, they meet on the second and fourth Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Challenging projects
On a recent Friday, Kitty Speranda of Skamokawa was busily creating.
“It’s involved, it’s challenging, but I am happy with it,” she said as she sought to reproduce a foliage design from the early 1900s by William Morris printed on a a tea towel onto a 3 x 5-foot piece of burlap.
She started on her latest piece at home around Christmas. Like many practical projects, the painstaking preparation work seemed to take longer than the work itself. All the wool had to be dyed first. “I had to enlarge it and draw the lines. It took me forever!.”
Despite that, it is rewarding.
“There are some difficult aspects, but it’s going along pretty well,” she smiled.
Supportive friends
The joy of creating together in a supportive environment regardless of ability is an element all savor.
Work on Tina Toney of Cathlamet’s pillow top is reserved only for the Ilwaco gatherings. “It’s been a project I only bring it here. It’s easy to transport,” said Toney, who has been active for nine or 10 years. “These ladies were kind enough to take me under their wing and teach me — they were so willing to share knowledge,” she said.
Traditional craft
Jerre McDaneld from Ocean Park has been involved since 1984. She has volunteered to be the contact person for people seeking to join the group.
“It’s traditional rug hooking,” she said, eager to share its history. “It stems from ages ago. When men were on board ships, they would rip apart old wool and make a rug. We use a hook through burlap.”
Canada’s Maritime Provinces, including Nova Scotia, have long been associated with preserving creative arts connected with fisherman and whalers. “It started back east and moved across the states,” she said.
Important tip
One important technique is correcting mistakes. Creators hold the wool tautly under the burlap and can easily undo their work if it doesn’t look right.
Speranda, who used to enjoy needle point, reveals a secret to making sure correcting a small error doesn’t upset progress. “You don’t pull it out until you have colors around it.” she said.
