RAYMOND — They aren’t from heaven, but souvenir penny collectors now have one more stop to build up that collection. The Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, along with its world class collection of horse drawn vehicles, is now home to a souvenir penny press machine.
You’ve seen them across the country at Disneyland, Mt. Rushmore, the Smithsonian’s, Caesar’s Palace, the Empire State Building and even in other countries, the Eiffel Tower, Piccadilly Circus and Lock Ness. Now there’s one at the Northwest Carriage Museum.
Come in, press a penny, start or build your collection.
The Northwest Carriage Museum is located at the intersection of Hwy 101 and State Route 6, 314 Alder St. in Raymond. Call 360-942-4150 or visit www.nwcarriagemuseum.org for more information. The museum is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
