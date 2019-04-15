RAYMOND — For more than a century, Raymond was a hubbub of seagoing activity, with ships, sails and sailors. As late as the 1980s, seagoing vessels came into Willapa Harbor to transport wood, wood products, oysters and other local items to customers around the world. That part of the town’s history has died away.
One place in town has worked hard to preserve the town’s maritime memories at the Willapa Seaport Museum. Local and outside aficionados of maritime lore have a chance to appreciate the museum April 27 and April 28 through a free workshop on Saturday and a full concert on Sunday, all to benefit the museum.
April 27 will feature “Songs of Sea and Land” at the museum when the singing duo of Kessler and Perasso hold a workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the role of sea chanteys in maritime history.
April 28 will feature Kessler & Perasso in song at the Raymond Theater, courtesy of Sunday Afternoon Live, in a second fundraising event for the museum. The Sunday performance will include a wider range of music – ballads, Americana, and military songs – as well as sea chanteys. The Sunday event begins at 2 p.m. at a cost of $15 at the door, or $12 in pre-sales.
Advance tickets for Sunday’s performance may be purchased at Raymond Pharmacy or South Bend Pharmacy, or by calling 360-875-5157; sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to SAL, PO Box 1401, South Bend, WA 98586; or by email at salspecialconcert2@gmail.com. Tickets also may be purchased through PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.