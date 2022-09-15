Clover
Clover is a good choice for a cover crop because it provides nitrogen to plants.
 Photo by Chris LaBelle

CORVALLIS — No one wants to think of harvest’s end as the vegetable garden reaches peak, but now’s the time to plant over-winter cover crops to improve your soil for next season.

If you’re not acquainted with cover crops, here’s the rundown: These hardworking plants can add organic matter and aerate the soil, protect it from compaction caused by rain, suppress weeds and reduce erosion, according to Nick Andrews, organic vegetable specialist for Oregon State University Extension Service. As a bonus, if you let them flower their blooms provide nectar and pollen for pollinators and other beneficial insects.

