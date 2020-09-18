Early in the settlement of Shoalwater Bay, small sloops called “plungers” were developed for use by oystermen and for transporting mail, freight, and passengers. Built of available materials — often spruce and fir — they were designed for speed and were featured in the 1870s,’80s and ‘90s in the annual regatta sponsored by the Shoalwater Bay Yacht Club at Oysterville. Willapa Harbor resident Wallace Stuart won local fame by winning the 30-mile triangular race for 17 years in a row.