Logan Roush dives into the brisk waters of Black Lake during the 10th annual Polar Plunge, a fundraiser to benefit the Ilwaco music program. Looking on are Jeff Chabot and Doug Knutzen of South Pacific County Search and Technical Rescue.
ILWACO — It was a cold dip to benefit a warm trip.
The brisk waters of Black Lake were the site of the 10th annual Polar Plunge Saturday, Jan. 15, a fundraiser to benefit the Ilwaco Music program, including a trip to Florida in March.
Some students came costumed as popular video game and cartoon characters, including Mario and Luigi, a chicken and what could only be described as Kermit the Frog in a tutu.
Each took their time walking the wooden dock and pausing at the edge before taking the plunge. Some held hands and jumped in pairs, one dove from the dock as if it were a springboard. Each participant raised donations for their effort, some exceeding $500. Approximately 20 people participated.
Jeff Chabot and Doug Knutzen of South Pacific County Search and Technical Rescue were on standby in the water to provide safety support.
