CATHLAMET — Dayle Olson is a quiet dynamo.
If on trial for being a poet, she would blissfully plead guilty, inevitably in a rhyming couplet.
“I have found the best time to write is in the quiet of the morning” she said. “This is when my writer’s mind is most nimble and receptive. I keep a notebook and pencil next to the chair where I have my morning coffee, then let my mind float as I watch the river from the window. If a chain of words starts to string together in my head, I listen. If I like the possibilities, I write it down and let the rest of the poem follow.”
Editing is fine tuning.
“They usually don’t change much. Sometimes they don’t change at all. They come out like a baby, fully formed, with all their fingers and toes. Sometimes I read them to David, and sometimes he suggests a word to change.”
David, her wed-later-in-life husband, is the mayor of Cathlamet, but would rather be a Shakespearean actor — quoting Polonius before exiting offstage to tackle budgets and potholes.
“This above all: To thine own self be true.”
‘Feelings’
Thus in Cathlamet, a blue-collar riverfront community of 572 with a Scandinavian flavor and a Libertarian bent, the delightfully old-fashioned writer is leading the fray. It is far from a one-woman campaign. Websites like Poetry Wahkiakum, created during covid restrictions, and now in-person gatherings, are exemplifying the power of verse to bring people together to share the joy of words.
“People are realizing that when they write poetry they have a way of conveying their thoughts and feelings in a way that can change another person or touch another person’s heart,” she said. “Poetry has a power that is being discovered by the masses and really anyone can write poetry. It’s not an elite form — anyone can do it.”
She was hesitant about her preferred style — carefully chosen rhymes and traditional cadence structures — until audience applause reinforced a wider appreciation. “I feel like a ‘dinosaur poet.’ because I like to write poetry that rhymes and that seems to be an old-fashioned kind of thing,” she said. “When you read a rhyming sonnet, like at a poetry open mic, at first I was not sure what the reaction would be, because many people are writing free-style poetry. But they loved it.”
‘Delicious’
Contentedness pervades her three-story home perched on the Second Street hill above the 1895 Pioneer Church where words are crafted into iambic pentameters amid views of laden vessels from exotic ports traversing the Columbia River channel.
The 1960s shaped Olson in Tacoma. “It was a wonderful childhood,” singing with her sister while doing the dishes and enjoying camping road trips. “Mom stayed home and grew vegetables, baked healthy whole wheat bread, and taught painting classes. Dad was a firefighter. … One of my favorite things on a nice day was to climb a lovely old tree in our yard, with a book tucked into my waistband, then spend an hour or more reading up in the branches, often with my cat, Boo, on my lap.
“We were a family of readers, and that meant riding our bikes to the library once a month, each of us wearing a backpack stuffed with books to return. It was a delicious feeling each time walking into the library, confronted with the endless possibility of all the books waiting to be read.”
She worked for an optometrist then became the midday host at KBKW 1450 AM in Aberdeen, playing Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. “I’m pretty sure Kurt Cobain was one of my listeners (or I like to think he might have been).”
Back in Tacoma at KTAC 850 AM, she was the “traffic girl” on the morning show, then married and needing a higher wage to feed two children, worked customer service for companies vending playground equipment firm and later bread. “During my single mom years, the poetry I wrote consisted mostly of short pieces I would compose on the fly for someone’s birthday card.”
‘Equal’
Olson’s cherishes an autographed copy of her favorite poet, Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892-1950). “She was an independent and unconventional poet for her time, writing about love and loss in a way that was candid and vulnerable. And she did it while maintaining a lovely, lyrical quality. Her poems are beautiful and crushing at the same time.”
Fascination began early for Olson, who is 61.
“I became interested in poetry around the time I was 12. I fancied myself gifted at creative writing, thanks to the encouragement I received from teachers, Mrs. Becker and Mr. Miraldi.
“I received a journal as a gift, and nothing would do but to fill it up with overwrought, expressive poems. Then I became friends with a very nice elderly lady who was one of my mom’s painting students, Ruth Landers. She saw one of my poems, then she showed me some of her poetry, and before I knew it, I had an 80-year-old writing partner. The wonderful thing about Ruth was she talked to me like I was an equal, not a silly teenager. She wrote old-fashioned poetry of the rhyming variety, which I enjoy. In those pre-internet days, the rhyming dictionary she gave me was like gold.”
Moment
Marriage followed a 10-year commuter courtship with David, she in Tacoma, he in Portland, where he pined for the Bard while overseeing tedious fine print in the city’s cable TV franchise contracts, They met in the middle, lured by a beef melt at the Pizza Mill in Cathlamet. (“Basically, that’s why we moved here: I fell in love with a sandwich.”)
Inevitably, their 2019 wedding at the Sons of Norway lodge sparked a poem. “Anyone who was there will tell you it was the most lively, spirited wedding they ever attended. We arrived in a sky-blue Model-T convertible to a parking lot full of friends and family cheering and waving Swedish and Norwegian flags (David is Swedish, I’m Norwegian). I even baked a traditional kransekake (Norwegian cake) for the wedding, which was nothing but crumbs once the guests found it.”
Reading “Wedding Day at Puget Island” at an Astoria workshop led by Robert Michael Pyle and Florence Sage created a Hallmark movie moment. “I started crying as I started to read my poem. Everyone gave me the space. They looked at me with complete friendship, all smiling, just waiting for me to regain my composure to be able to finish.”
Just then, David, having completed his errands, arrived early to collect her. “I was so overcome with the weight my emotions and there he was at the back of the room. I am pretty sure David was teared up, too.”
The poem ends with the line: “In one hand I clutch my red bouquet, in the other hand, hope and possibility.”
‘Listen’
Creativity blossomed, first with “Atmospheric River,” published in the Wahkiakum County Eagle, later set to music by her guitar-playing father, then an inspiring workshop with Washington State poet laureate Claudia Castro Luna and publication in a statewide project.
Joining the Writers Guild of Astoria exposed her to kindred spirits, including Pyle and Sage, who she dubs “two powerhouse poets on the Lower Columbia,” and she has served as its secretary and now is vice president. Covid curtailed personal gatherings for two years, but online through Timberland Library’s Friends With Words monthly link-up, she has connected with James Tweedie, Jan Bono and Pete Young, all writers based on the Long Beach Peninsula, especially admiring the sonnet format favored by Tweedie, a retired Presbyterian minister.
“This region is so rich with excellent writers. Just being around them makes you better, if you pay attention and listen,” she said.
She admits her radio experience helps “a bit” with performing. Her advice is, “Read slowly and deliberatly so the weight of each word is felt and has an impact.”
Jennifer Nightingale of Astoria, author of the locally set coming-of-age novel “Alberta and the Spark,” is part of her expanding fan club. “Her poetry is beautifully crafted, and movingly read,” Nightingale said. “When she reads, you learn of the love she has for her family, her vibrant interest in local history, and her pride of living in her river town.
Olson treasures creative sessions in the company of writer-photographer Ruby Hansen Murray, a member of the Osage Nation who has earned significant accolades for her work, including nomination to the national Pushcart Prize.
“Dayle Olsen brings a newcomer’s delight to poems that detail the best of Cathlamet,” said Murray, a Lower Columbia resident since the 1990s who married into a Puget Island fishing family. “She writes with risk and a deep heart about relationships that moor us.”
‘Vulnerable’
With in-person gatherings resuming, Olson is eager to enchant more converts, using her position as First Lady of Cathlamet to enhance her visibility.
In April, she asked Javier Sanchez, co-owner of River Mile 38 Brewing Co. in Cathlamet, if he and Rex Czuba would host a poetry open mic. She said Sanchez, an admirer of writer-activist Wendell Berry, enthusiastically agreed. “Some wonderful local poets showed up to read, including Jennifer Nightingale from Astoria, and John Ciminello from Naselle,” she said.
One highlight was a woman, who wasn’t there for the poetry, sitting at the bar with a friend. “When I encouraged anyone with a poem to come up to the mic and share, she bravely took the spotlight and read a poem which was saved on her phone,” Olson said.
“That was a beautiful moment. I love it when people take a chance and make themselves vulnerable, letting others feel and experience their most private thoughts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.