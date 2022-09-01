Orcas hunt in outer coast waters

This February 2015 photo shows a member of the L pod of Southern Resident Killer Whales off North Head in Pacific County waters.

 NOAA PHOTO

OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for public feedback on rules for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators intended to support endangered Southern Resident killer whale recovery.

In 2019, Senate Bill 5577 changed how close boaters can get to Southern Resident orcas and implemented a 7-knot speed limit within one-half nautical mile of the endangered orca population. This legislation also prompted the Department to develop a licensing program and rules for commercial whale watching for both motorized vessels and sea kayak tours.

