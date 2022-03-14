Toni Tweedle Healy created this bookshelf design quilt. It will be displayed in the Peninsula Quilt Guild’s 25th anniversary show at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco beginning Friday March 18 and running through this weekend. Look carefully and there are a cat and a globe among the books. Admission is free and covid health safety protocols will be in place.
When Toni Tweedle Healy moved to the Long Beach Peninsula, she was delighted to discover a thriving quilt community.
“I retired here after a career as a public defender in Northern California,” she said. “I was blown away by the first quilt show.”
Healy has created five quilts that have been selected for display at the Peninsula Quilt Guild show at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco.
Show chairman Magen Michaud considers her a generous contributor to the group’s recent successes.
“She quilted the prize quilt some years ago,” she said. “She is extremely talented and does a great job.”
Modern quilting styles are not limited to cutting triangles and piecing cotton fabric. Healy, a Surfside resident, admires the variety created by her neighbors.
“There’s so much here,” she enthused. “People machine-quilt heirloom quilts and do three-dimensional stuff. We have people that do turned-edge applique. We have hand sewing. We have some gifted quilters here, paper piecing, everything. Some people are just artists.”
The camaraderie she discovered was another treat. “It’s such a fun guild,” she said.
One of her items on display will be a bed-size quilt featuring bookshelves; look closely and there is a cat and a globe.
The design has sentimental as well as astistic significance. Her father was a librarian who died when she was just six. “So I have always been a little bit obsessed with books,” she said. “I have read so many great books. I saw a picture and found a pattern. It was scraps, really, and I used my embroidery machine to put in titles.”
