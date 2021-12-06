A volunteer program on the Long Beach Peninsula has continued helping others despite continuing covid health worries.
Rebuilding Together Pacific County exists to make emergency home repairs for seniors and other potentially vulnerable community members.
“Our work makes a difference because it allows our neighbors in need to remain safe in their homes and keep them independent,” said the group’s president, Joe Cade, in an appeal for funds.
The group has a $25,000 target. Donations may be made by mail or through the organization’s Facebook page at Rebuilding Together Pacific County Washington.
During this continuing period of covid safety issues, the nonprofit group’s efforts have continued in a different format.
“We have not been able to conduct our usual volunteer-oriented work due to the vulnerability of both our volunteers and those in need to covid-19,” Cade noted.
“Luckily we were still able to help 41 homeowners through a combination of doing outdoor repairs and hiring local contractors to perform critical inside repairs.”
But the need continues. “We were unable to do all the needed repairs and there are still those who need our help,” Cade noted.
“During this past year, we corrected 10 plumbing issues, built seven ramps and solved three roof problems. We also were able to repair doors and decks, install siding, handrails and grab bars, repair gutters and haul away trash.”
Rebuilding Together is an all-volunteer organization with low administrative costs, one of about 123 similar groups nationwide. Leaders purchase building supplies locally and hire local contractors.
In a letter to local real estate professionals, the group sought to highlight the extent of the need. The group’s board noted that sometimes cleanup work was to remedy an enforcement action.
“These homeowners do not have the means to install or repair a wheelchair ramp, get a new hot water heater or fix broken windows or doors,” they wrote. “We have two this year that need entire new septic systems because theirs have failed.”
Demographic information with the appeal letter tells the story:
• the average age of people aided is 67;
• 38 percent are disabled;
• 11 percent are veterans;
• 77 percent are women, often living alone;
• the median income is $14,800;
• the median home value is $55,200.
Nick and Magen Michaud, who moved to the Peninsula in 2015, are among key leaders of the local group. “It makes you feel good,” said Nick Michaud, a retired contractor. “Life has been pretty good to me. I like to ‘pass it on.’”
Cade appealed for supporters to give generously.
“This is a caring community and we can only continue to provide our critical services to residents of the Long Beach Peninsula with your help,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.