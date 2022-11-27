They stuff envelopes as vigorously as they pound nails.
Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Pacific County gathered at a member’s home earlier this month. They folded and stamped letters to mail out with brochures to supporters seeking donations for their activities.
The goal is $25,000.
The Long Beach Peninsula nonprofit group is one of 125 chapters across the United States. While the better-known Habitat for Humanity builds actual houses from the ground up, the Rebuilding group works on a smaller scale.
The concept is to keep seniors and other Peninsula neighbors in their homes — safe, dry and warm. Its volunteers have repaired decks and stairs, installed wheelchair ramps, swapped out rotted or broken windows, and repaired water heaters. They have addressed septic tank issues to make sure toilets work efficiently.
Decks are especially important because of the need for every home to have two exits in case of a fire or other emergency. The work is done at no cost to the homeowner.
Its president, Magen Michaud and her husband, Nick, a retired contractor, moved to the Peninsula in 2015. She said when people thank them it encourages all in the group to continue their involvement. “We all do it because we like helping people, but it is just the ‘cherry on the top’ if they write a letter and make it public, and a couple of people have given small donations,” she said.
The group was delighted to receive a thank-you note from a homeowner whose wheelchair kept getting stuck on soft spots on their floor. After Rebuilding Together stepped up, the homeowner wrote, “We would never have been able to get the floor fixed without mortgaging our home. Thank you for all the help and kindness.”
The group continued fundraising during the covid shutdown, even as activities were curtailed. As restrictions eased, they strapped on their tool belts and went back to work, helping 41 people last year.
They stay busy
Chapters of the organization in New York, San Francisco and Seattle have paid staff and considerably larger budgets. In contrast, the Pacific County operation is an all-volunteer organization which has low administrative costs. “We are one of the smallest, but not the smallest,” Michaud said.
She noted that their group has been busy. They had 62 requests for help during the year — the most since the group started locally in 2007.
The statistics contained in the fund-raising appeal letter paints a picture of the people in need on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The median age for those seeking help is 73; their median income is $16,584.
Michaud also noted:
• 75 percent are women living alone;
• 38 percent have income below the federal poverty line of $13,590;
• 29 percent have a disability;
• 17 percent are veterans.
Helping how they can
Board member Dick Lenahan divides his time between a home in Battle Ground and his Peninsula property. “I like to assist wherever I can,” he said, sealing a 3-inch pile of envelopes. “This is one thing I can do. I don’t have a hammer — I am not a handyman!”
Joe Hoover is. He had a career as a licensed operator of nuclear power plants, but his father was a carpenter so he grew up remodeling homes and later worked on his own. His church in Wisconsin had links with the Appalachia Service Project, which has recruited 15,000 volunteers including high school students to remodel homes in poorer areas for more than 50 years.
Rebuilding Together was a natural fit when he relocated to the Peninsula in 2017.
“I just like helping people,” Hoover said, then added with a laugh, “When we moved, my wife, Nancy, was looking for something for me to do.”
The group paused activities to commend to their prior president, Joe Cade, who left the Long Beach Peninsula for Portland this fall. Cade served as president of the board from January 2015 to September this year.
He was thanked at a recent farewell party where the board presented him with a plaque that read, “You Made a Difference,” gift certificates to a a restaurant in Portland and to a plant nursery so he could stock his new home.
How to apply
People wanting help with a home project must first apply through the Olympic Area Agency on Aging, which operates the Seniors Information and Assistance center at 1715A Pacific Ave. N, Long Beach. They must be homeowners. A project manager will visit the location and determine what can be done.
The latest fund-raising letters are arriving in Long Beach Peninsula mailboxes this week. Checks may be mailed to Rebuilding Together Pacific County, P.O. Box 283, Long Beach WA 98631. For information, log on to Facebook at Rebuilding Together Pacific County Washington. To contact leaders, email rtpacific283@gmail.com or call 360-244-0277. The group is recruiting board members and volunteers.
The group is able to receive donations through the Pacific Community Foundation grants catalog at www.spccf.org.
