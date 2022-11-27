They stuff envelopes as vigorously as they pound nails.

Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Pacific County gathered at a member’s home earlier this month. They folded and stamped letters to mail out with brochures to supporters seeking donations for their activities.

Rebuilding Together Pacific County

Rebuilding Together Pacific County is regrouping after the departure of its long-time leader Joe Cade, who has moved from the Long Beach Peninsula to the Portland area. Pictured at a social event to thank him are, front row left to right, board members Nancy McAllister, Magen Michaud, Cade and Jean Stauffer. At back are board member Dick Lenahan, volunteer Al Gunsul, board member Nick Michaud and volunteer Joe Hoover. Not pictured is board member Francois Manavit. Cade was the president of the board from January 2015 to September 2022.
Rebuilding Together Pacific County

Volunteer Joe Hoover, left, and board member Dick Lenahan from the nonprofit group Rebuilding Together Pacific County stuff envelopes to send out their annual mailing seeking financial support for their activities. The group has a goal of $25,000.

