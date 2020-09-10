The Naselle-Grays River Valley communities had a lot of Finns and “Scandahoovians” back in the 1950s and ’60s. As a result, a number of customs from their ancestral homelands found their way into the local lifestyle.
One such custom involved the art of drinking coffee as recalled below:
When I was a kid in Deep River, coffee was the drink of choice. As far as I knew, there was only one way to drink it. You would pour your hot coffee in a coffee cup and then add cream to meet your taste. In my case, that meant about two-thirds coffee and one-third cream.
Then you would pour some of your hot coffee from the cup into the saucer and gently swirl it around. This increased the surface area of the coffee and allowed it to cool faster to the desired temperature. Before drinking you would place a cube of white sugar in your mouth. You would then lift the saucer up to your mouth and drink the coffee from the side of the saucer, gently sucking the coffee through the sugar cube. Talk about nectar of the gods. I don’t know if it was the sugar or the caffeine but, I was usually zipping around the farm with the heart rate of a hummingbird.
One day, my grandmother and I rode the bus to Longview — a very infrequent and day-long event. During the day, we stopped at a café (I think it was called the Rainbow Café) for a cup of coffee. I proceeded to drink my coffee from the saucer as I always had only to hear a “hoy, hoy” from my grandmother which was her way of indicating she was not happy. Much to my amazement, I learned that you had to drink your coffee from a cup when you’re at a restaurant. At least you could still suck it through a sugar cube.
My grandmother cooked with a wood-fired stove. Nobody ever made better tasting Finn biscuit (cardamom bread).
I don’t have her recipe, but I do remember that she did a couple of things that I don’t see done today. After preparing her dough, she would roll it out by hand into several long ropes. Then she would braid the dough ropes together. I just don’t see braided Finn biscuit very often these days.
After setting it up on the warming shelf under a white cloth to let it rise, she would then bake it in the oven of the woodstove. While it was in the oven, she would mix up a paste of cream and powdered sugar. When the bread was still hot from the oven, she would spread the paste on the top of the loaf and set it to cool.
I sure enjoyed sitting at her round kitchen table, drinking coffee from a saucer, eating Finn biscuit and playing rummy. They just don’t make days like that anymore.
