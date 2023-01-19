Daffodils

Daffodils have always been a sign of renewal and offer a pleasant touch of brightness after the dour colors of winter. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is reviving the spring daffodil show in conjunction with a driftwood art contest.

 Submitted photo

Registration is under way for residents to help create a show at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum that revives an old tradition.

“Driftwood and Daffodils” will be hosted by the Ilwaco museum March 31 and April 1. It will be part contest, part show.

