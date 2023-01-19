Daffodils have always been a sign of renewal and offer a pleasant touch of brightness after the dour colors of winter. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is reviving the spring daffodil show in conjunction with a driftwood art contest.
Registration is under way for residents to help create a show at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum that revives an old tradition.
“Driftwood and Daffodils” will be hosted by the Ilwaco museum March 31 and April 1. It will be part contest, part show.
A driftwood creations contest will revive an event from the mid-20th century. The juried daffodil show is inspired by past displays of spring bulbs on the Peninsula, a tradition continued by the Ocean Park Village Club.
There are adult and junior categories for driftwood finds and daffodil arrangements. Registering is encouraged, staff say. Prizes will be awarded in various categories in addition to “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice” awards.
Reservations are required for a Spring Daffodil Tea April 1. An assortment of teas, savories and sweet treats will be served. Cost is $25 per person. Call the museum, Wednesday through Saturday, at 360-642-3446 to reserve a place in one of the two sessions.
Staff are also collecting photos and memories of past driftwood art.
