Our community has been home to three generations of successful racecar drivers. I mean, I know as much about racecar driving as I do about being an astronaut, but I’m learning to appreciate this fine art and the skill necessary to keep a sprint car driving around a track at 120 miles per hour.
I sat down with Glenn Borden Sr., Glenn Borden Jr., and his son, Devon Borden at the Borden’s house in Raymond. The house is warm and inviting, as is the family. I got to cuddle with their cute little dog, Ginger, and sit back and listen. I can’t speak to all the engine sizes and the type of every car, though I did get a better understanding of what is involved. I learned what a “sprint” car is.
Glenn Sr. was first to start racing at 16, first motorcycles and then eventually on to modified and sprint cars. He built his son a street stock car, which is a full-body car, gutted out, with a cage. Glenn Jr. raced for 21 years until he was 37 and was very successful in his racing career. He also has four other grandchildren that are involved in racing. One grandson, Carson, raced for eight years.
Reflecting back, Glenn Sr. says, “Back when we were in sprint cars, it was way cheaper then, but it took everything, all of my money, to get to the track.” His boss helped — George Bridgewater, of Bridgewater Logging. Without him he never would have been able to succeed. If drivers get no outside help or sponsorship, they struggle through the whole time. Glenn Sr. quit racing to focus on helping his son.
Second generation
Glenn Jr., at age 20, was racing competitively, with his dad helping on the car as crew chief. They both went to great lengths to pool together enough parts to work on their car. They were not above going into the woods and cutting firewood to sell for extra money or buying used parts and straightening them for reuse. Glenn Jr. says ,“You beat your head against the wall just because you want to do something that much. It’s just crazy.”
Glenn Jr. found it increasingly difficult to justify the expense and energy of putting 100% into racing for himself and decided to open Borden’s Auto Parts in Raymond. He was running a successful business working six days a week and also met and married his beautiful wife, Mandy, and the two of them had three children. It became too stressful to do the business and race at the same time. Feeling like he didn’t really have a shot at going further, he told his father, “I’m done.” However, Glenn Jr. did continue to race off and on for a few more years, often racing with his son, Devon.
Third generation
Glenn Jr. and Glenn Sr. then dedicated all efforts to Mandy and Glenn’s oldest son, Devon. It was time to focus on the next generation by putting all their eggs in one basket, so to speak. Glenn Sr. bought a grader and a cat and built a racetrack on his five acres for Devon, and Glenn Jr. bought him a car (quarter midget) at six months old. Devon fell in love with the sport. Glenn Jr. attached a tether to the car when Devon was three and a half and away he went. With the tether hooked up to a switch, his dad could pull it and kill the power if he got away, but he found that that wouldn’t work because he couldn’t keep up with Devon. He was worn out after running three laps. Glenn Jr. then put a throttle stop on it and provided less power as Devon gained better control. Devon got a lot of practice in, but he needed to wait until he was five years old to race competitively.
They show me a picture of a six-month-old Devon in his first racecar, wearing an adorable John Deere helmet. Devon loved to watch his dad race and work on racecars, so much so that if he was naughty, his punishment would be not being able to go out to the shop to watch his dad. A few times if he was bad or misbehaving, Mandy would turn the car around on the way to the racetrack and return home. That was a huge punishment for Devon. He loved to watch his dad. He loved it so much that he would sometimes sneak out to the shop in diapers and little green boots, always between his dad and a motor.
At age five, the family took him to start racing in Elma. Devon was the fastest driver right off the bat — totally uncorked, and without a restricter. Devon raced that car until he was 12. Glenn Jr. says, “He wins at everything he’s ever drove.” Devon then raced outlaw carts and micro sprints for three years and began full-time sprint car racing at age 16. The family got a truck and trailer. Glenn Jr. says, “For someone like us to come out of where we are and what we have and how much money we have and to go do what he’s been able to do is like nothing short of a miracle to be honest.”
“Small town dreams,” his dad says.
100% commitment
Glenn Jr. is demanding and has little patience for wasting time and money, because it takes so much money, time and effort to get good at racing. He expects Devon to win. The sport is too expensive to do for fun, and it takes all week to prep the car for a race. “You have to be 100% in.”
While doing the racing tour Glenn Jr. was advised go to Missouri and have Devon race. He tossed that idea around for a while, but after a couple of margaritas he called his wife and said, “You know what honey? We’re just going to do it.” Glenn Jr., his daughter, Alli, and Devon drove the big trailer and toterhome, and for three weeks Devon raced in Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and all over the Midwest.
Devon is racing professionals, some with 30-plus years of experience — big names — the best of the best in all of sprint car racing. To be successful a driver needs the best equipment and the best car possible. A lot of people can afford to practice with $5,000 tires, but the Bordens would show up the day of the race or a day before and put on used tires to practice for that race. Others had the means to practice with expensive tires and had their own professional mechanics. The Bordens kept it in the family, both Glenns being mechanics themselves. But Devon couldn’t wear the car out practicing. It was too expensive. It was crucial to make sure Devon had a good car in order to give him the best chance to become a professional.
It took everything Glenn Jr. had, but he came back home and put together three motors and got another bigger trailer and toterhome. The goal was to race ASCS national tour (American Sprint Car Series), which is all the way across the country. Their engine builder suggested they come to Pennsylvania for the national race tour. Pennsylvania is like the Mecca of 410 races. The fan base is huge and the stands are packed even during the week.
“Pennsylvania is the holy grail of sprint car racing,” Devon says. Glenn Sr. says they have the best drivers and teams and are known as the “Pennsylvania Posse.”
This is no hobby
They put a 410 engine in the sprint car, which is a huge step up in horsepower from a 360, and he was off to the races! A 410 sized engine is professional — the highest level of sprint car racing and definitely not hobby racing. Devon raced in Pennsylvania for a week, needing to get some experience on those tracks so he would be not at a disadvantage.
Don Ott, the family sprint car engine builder said he would “twist your wrenches and be your mechanic during that time.” These were the races that got Devon noticed and turned heads. When he qualified second right off the trailer never having been there and was second in the heat race, people were saying, “Who the hell is that driving the car?” He made quite an impression and was asked to stay a few weeks. At this point, Glenn Jr. had to return home to take care of business, but the phone started ringing off the hook after Devon crushed it in Pennsylvania.
After racing in Pennsylvania, Devon came home to graduate from high school. This is when he got the phone call of a lifetime. Mike Hefner, hall of fame owner of one of the most famous and iconic sprint cars in Pennsylvania, texted him and asked him if he would like to drive his car for a three-race deal, filling in for Tim Schafer, another huge name in sprint car racing. The plane ticket was booked for just after high school graduation. Devon raced that weekend, passing a ton of cars and making heads spin. The next day, Mike called and said they were going to keep Devon in the car. “Like I’m your new guy!” Devon said. Hefner let Schafer go and hired Devon as the new driver. Mike is a top car owner with teams winning a lot of money.
At this level everyone Devon races against is doing it for a living, for a job, driving a car and winning. They are the best of the best. The team he’s on has professional car mechanics and a full-time hired crew. Their job is to work on the racecar. That’s all they do is get that car ready to win. When Devon got into Mike’s car, Facebook blew up, and the whole world marveled that a hall of fame owner hired this 19-year-old kid.
Devon works 95% harder to be where he’s at than most kids. Finally, he can focus on being a racecar driver instead of trying to go to school and graduate and work. There are very few young men like Devon, racing now and getting paid to drive a car, who aren’t propped up with hoards of family money. Devon has gotten noticed on his own and is now getting paid to race. He is under a lot of pressure. He has to work on the car during the week, produce at the track, work harder than everyone else, and be better than everyone else. He works hard on his social media to get better known and has had many sponsorships along the way.
Small-town kid makes it
There are people in our community who have watched Devon grow up through the whole process. For these fans, there is nothing they would like more than to see him go on and actually succeed. Glenn Jr. says, “It’s huge for all of the Northwest that someone makes it out of here and really makes it.”
Devon has to be polished in all areas to succeed and be on top of his game. This includes working out, working on the cars, and also he’s working on his education. What other kid finishes his AA degree while in high school doing homework from a toy hauler the size of a house while racing sprint cars. He works out every day because the physical demand is so taxing. If you are not in better shape than everyone else, then you are at a disadvantage. A lot of people (me for one) have thought, hey, you’re just sitting behind a wheel. But it takes a lot of energy and strength to hold onto the wheel. Glenn Sr. says, “The first thing you have to learn driving a sprint car is to breathe because it shoves you back so hard.”
The family is supportive of Devon. I can see it by the way they talk to each other. The family is proud of Devon, but it is the work of the whole family to see him to fruition as a racecar driver. They eat, live, and drink racing and have little time for camping or other recreational activities, though Carson and Mandy do miss that. It isn’t that the family doesn’t want to do other things, but for Devon to succeed, there has to be a full-on commitment from his brother, sister, parents, and grandparents.
You would think Devon would carry more of a swagger with his success, but he showed not a hint of exercising bragging rights, though he’d certainly be entitled to them. I ask Devon if he’s ever scared. He looked at me questioningly as if to say, “Why would I be?” Cool as a cucumber, he answered with a handsome smile, “No.”
As I was leaving, Devon was packing and flying out the same night to work on the cars off-season and get ready to win again starting Feb. 26. The season lasts until mid-November, doing 80 races, three per week.
You can follow Devon at @devon_borden on Instagram and @devon borden racing on Face-book.
Watch his races on Flo Racing, Sprint Cars Unlimited, and Dirt Vision
