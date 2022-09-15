Beach Barons Choice: Dan and Connie Kimba — 1933 Ford Lakestar
People's Choice: Russell and Cheryl Paradis — 1954 Kaiser Darrin
Participant's Choice: Curt and Sharyl Rardin — 1966 Cadillac Convertible
Host Car: Tom and Margaret O'Neal — VW Bug
Hard Luck Award: Teresa and Rod Rea — 1968 Chevy Camaro SS 396
Long Distance Award: Clayton and Cindy Mattox — 1969 VW Bug (Delavan, Wisconsin)
Club Participation: Kitsap Klassics
•••
360 Shops-Floral, Gifts & More: Gary and Shan Jellum — 1959 Chevy Apache
Accuracy Plus Bookkeeping & Tax: Lynn Clint Jones — 1954 Ford truck
Active Enterprises: Dave White — 1968 Chevy Camaro SS
AKAW: Jeff Bjornsgard — 1950 Chevy milk truck
Al Dallas Memorial Trophy: Fred and Karen Sorger — 1959 Chevy Impala
American Century Trophy: Thomas Hecker — 1938 Ford pickup
Angie Nording: Lori McElligott — 1971 GMC 2500
Angie Nording: Leeann and Rodney King — 1950 Holiday 17' trailer
Arlis Schultz Memorial Trophy: Bob and Jaci Case — 1932 Ford Highboy
Art's Auto Parts: Jack and Diane Steerman — 1975 Chevy Corvette
Bailey's Saw Shop, Inc.: Ted Barker — 1955 Studebaker pickup
Bank of the Pacific: Shaun Lockhart — 1930 Ford 5 window
Bank of the Pacific: Jerry and Kim Wilkins — 1967 Chevy Camaro
Beach to Bay: James and Rita Debord — 1956 Chevy Sedan delivery
Belks Plumbing: Cliff and Ginny Walkins — 1933 Ford Roadster
Belks Plumbing: Dave and Mariann Webber — 1950 Ford F1
Blue Crab Graphics: Greg and Becky Story — 1969 Chevy Camaro SS
Blue Dolphin & Louise Krause Memorial Trophy: Leroy Naffin — 1934 Ford pickup
Box K Auto Repair: Doug and Nicky Best — 1959 Austin Healey 100-6
Box K Auto Repair: Clayton and Cindy Mattox — 1969 VW Bug
Bridgewater Bistro: Scott and Tony Wells — 1964 Chevy Nova
Bugg's Floors & More: Rene' and Dennis Brumley Brimhall — 1930 Desoto truck
Captain Bob's Chowder: Jon and Erin Thomas — 1938 Chevy Coupe
Captain Bob's Chowder: Jody Wilcox — 1979 Pontiac TA
Captain Bob's Chowder: Wally and Debbie Cinkovich — 1959 Chevy 3100 Apache
Captain Bob's Chowder: Kristen Brooks — 1992 Ford Mustang GT
Carols Salon: Randy Mosher — 1946 Ford convertible
Castaways : Javier and Lindsay Spyker — 1965 Ford Shelby Cobra
Cedar Creek Cannabis: Bruse and Jill Russell — 1969 Chevy Camaro SS 396
Cedar to Surf Campground: Michael and Kari Hickel — 1966 Chevy Chevelle
Chen's Chinese Restaurant: Debbie and Leroy Kramer — 1957 Chevy Belair
Chen's Chinese Restaurant: Helen and Lonnie Meadows — 1957 Chevy Belair
Chinook Marine Repair: Rick Minor — 1938 Ford sedan
Chowder Stop: Jeff Lonl — 1969 Chevy Camaro
City of Long Beach: Steve and Karla Howard — 1939 Graham 97 pickup
Classic Bodywerks Ltd.: Scott and Allison Johnson — 1967 Ford Mustang
Coastal Café: Terry and Janeen Wheeland — 1935 Ford 3 window
Coastal NW Construction: Martin and Gayle Woodcock — 1969 Chevy Camaro Z-28
CoHo Charters & Motel: Steve and Heather Swanson — 1966 Chevy Chevy II
Columbia River Roadhouse Restaurant & Sports Bar: Tom and Lulu Welling 1955 Chevy pickup
Corral Drive In: Troy Rimstad — 1934 Ford 3 window coupe
Dels' OK Point S / Tire Factory: Greg and Kathy Lucht — 1968 Dodge Charger
Dennis Company - Long Beach: Darrel and Tracey Foister — 1954 Ford F100
Dennis Company - Long Beach: Johnny and Lisa Hill — 1971 Chevy Blazer
Diamond Delights: Doug and Debbie Thumma — 1933 Ford Woodie
Doc's Tavern: Doug Korevaar — 1937 Plymouth coupe
Don Parsons - State Farm Insurance: Rick and Nancy Mayer — 1955 Chevy Camaro
Drop Anchor Seafood & Grill: Seth Milligan — 1951 Buick
El Compadre Restaurant: Glenna and Judy Wickett — 1956 Ford 2 door sedan
El Farito Beach Restaurant: Jeff and Debbie Martin — 1967 Chevy Chevell
Englund Marine and Industrial Supply: Christopher and Erica McCart — 1948 Chevy/Willys truck
Eradipest #568 Robby Sorger 1940 Ford coupe
Evergreen Inc.: Matt and Lori Karnes — 1954 GMC 5 window
First Choice Property Maintenance Llc.: Brian and Tina Hergett — 1948 Chevy pickup
First Choice Property Maintenance Llc.: Ron and Laurel Chastain — 1931 Ford A pickup
Forgotten Treasures: Darren and Sydney Baker — 1955 Chevy 210/Del Ray
Four Door Fans: Jack and Cris Meinke — 1968 AMC Ambassador
Gary's Street Rods: Dale Seemens — 1941 Willis Coupe
Going Coastal: John and Cheri Rehon — 1967 Oldsmobile 442
Great Northwest FCU: Doug and Gayle Warden — 1947 Ford 2 door
Great Northwest FCU: Diana and Earl Bliss — 1955 Chevy 150 sedan
GT Collision Center: Mike Miesse — 1971 Ford Torino
Guy Glenn, Attorney at Law: Michael and Michele Karnes — 1951 Chevy pickup
Hair & Nails by Luci: Gary and Gloria McFall — 1947 Studebaker pickup
Herb N Legend Smoke Shop: Tammy Mackey — 1970 Chevy C10
Home Depot: Lance and Amy Hoff — 1935 Ford pickup
Hungry Harbor Grille: Don and Pam Grover — 1937 Ford 2 door
In Memory of Jim Gruetzke: Jason and Wendy Tosh — 1939 Chevy coupe
In Memory of Torrie Bliss: Pete Hodges — 1957 Chevy 210 Post
Jack's Country Store: Rick and Valerie Secrist — 1966 Pontiac Tempest
Jack's Country Store: William Maxwell — 1934 Ford Roadster
Joel Olson Trucking: Ron and Joanne Aspaas — 1965 Pontiac 2+2
Joel Olson Trucking: Lloyd and Anna Fry — 1960 Chevy Corvette
Joel Olson Trucking: Doug and Kathy Ballinger — 1965 Pontiac LeMans
Joel Olson Trucking: Mitch and Cindy Phillips — 1937 Ford sedan
K.P. Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Edna Dallas — 1934 Ford pickup
K.P. Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Donald Cain — 1938 Pontiac coupe
K.P. Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Kaytlyn Kappler — 1978 Datsun 620
K.P. Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Rick and Cathy Heasley — 1981 Pontiac Trans Am
Kalama Auto Supply & Repair: Paul Sims — 1941 Dodge WC
Keith Gribner Family: Tiywan Benford — 1971 Olds 442
Kiss of Mist: Dawn and Dan Kendall — 1940 Ford pickup
Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort: Larry Norman — 1957 Chrysler Saratoga
Long Beach Body Piercing: George and Terry Boeckel — 1970 Pontiac GTO judge
Long Beach Shop N Kart: Earl and Donna Griffith — 1966 Chevy Nova
Long Beach Shop N Kart: Shane Fischer — 1960 Edsel Ranger
Long Beach Tavern: Steve and Jennifer Schultz — 1969 Chevy Camaro
Loose Kaboose: Mark and Gail Kappler — 1955 Buick Special
Lost Roo: Alex and Tiffany Seagle — 1992 Austin Mini Cooper
Lower Columbia Classic's Car Club, Astoria: Marty Schmidt — 1965 Dodge Dart GT
Matt's Window Tinting: Keith and Mayta Mahaulu — 1934 Ford Cabroilet
McCall Tire Center: Mike Bjur — 1967 Pontiac GTO
Mermaid Inn & RV Park: Dave and Gretchen Sukau — 1923 Ford Model T
Mobil 101 Market: Kathryn and Michael Ray — 1965 Ford Mustang
Molly's Station & More: Ike and Bobbi Willis — 1971 Chevy Corvette
North Beach Tavern: Bill and Traci Sundby — 1969 Oldsmobile 442
North Jetty Brewing: Randall and Charlene Crun — 1955 Chevy Belair
OCD Performance/Seaside Muffler: Kat and Mike Otto — 1963 Mercury Comet
Ocean Auto: Clint and Kymm Baze — 1931 Ford Model A
Ocean Bay Mobile & RV Park: Corey and Jennifer Henderson — 1964 Ford F100
Ocean Crest Chevrolet Buick GMC: Mike and Rachael Hutchinson — 1956 Chevy 210
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce: Alan and Michele Chilcote — 1975 Chevy Corvette
Ocean Park Eagles #3602: Mike Alvarez — 1970 Chevy Z28
Ocean Park Resort: Suzette Dowell — 1970 Plymouth Cuda
Ocean Park Roofing: Russell and Cheryl Paradis — 1954 Kaiser Darrin
Ocean Park Roofing: Thomas and Lindsay Manthe — 1979 Chevy Camaro
Ocean Park Roofing: Shawn McElligott — 1964 Chevy Nova SS
Ocean Park Roofing: Jacob Holzgrafe — 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner
Ocean Park Roofing: Rico Hawkins — 1955 Chevy TR3100
Ocean Park Roofing: David and Sara Croy — 1969 Chevy Camaro
Oceanside Animal Clinic: Daryl and Arnita Scheckla — 1967 Chevy Corvette
Okie's Thriftway: Danielle Wolfe — 1936 Plymouth
Oman & Son Builders Supply: Harold and Peggy Hills — 1930 Ford Model A
Paul Eike/The Hair Tender: Larry Bothwell — 1969 Mustang Boss 429
Peninsula Auto Detailing: Rod and Mary Sutton — 1959 Chevy Impala
Peninsula Landscape Supply: Bill and Pat Pugnetti — 1959 Imperial Crown
Peninsula Landscape Supply: Authur and Marj Baker — 1935 Plymouth PJ
Peninsula Sanitation: Ken and Jackie Adams — 1947 Studebaker Champ
Peninsula Sanitation: Marcus and Penny Holling — 1937 Ford Cabriolet
Peninsula Sanitation: Ken and Colleen Battner — 1955 Chevy Bel Air convertible
Portal Business Services: Bruce and Missy Aberle — 1972 Chevy Nova SS
R & M Auto and RV Service: Darcy and Linda Bauer — 1967 Buick Rivera
R & M Auto and RV Service: Lewis Cantrell — 1967 Pontiac Lemans
R & M Auto and RV Service: Jeff and Darcy Vanosdol — 1967 Chevy Chevelle
Ron Wade Memorial Trophy: Richard and Linda Davidson — 1950 Chevy 2 Dr sport coupe
Roy Otterson: J.C. Davis — 1930 Ford Model A
Roy Otterson: Tim and Vonnie Pennelerick — 1969 Ford Mustang
Roy Otterson: Lee Ann and Rodney King — 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88
Roy Otterson: Dan and Lois Lavine — 1967 Ford Bronco
RV Inn Style Resorts - Wallicut River RV: Brenda Courser — 1954 Chevy Belair 2 door HT
Scooper's Market: Dean and Donnie Burton — 1955 Chevy Belair
Seaside Muffler & Off Road: Don and Joyce Klang — 1967 Cadillac DeVille
Seaside Muffler & Off Road: Mike and Vivian Webberley — 1976 Ford F250 4x4
Slo-Pokes Car Club: Dave and Amy Long — 1958 Mercury Voyager
Snap Fitness - Long Beach: Jack Williams — 1934 Ford Roadster
Sportsmen's Cannery: Gary Parrish — 1937 Ford Sedan Delivery
SRC Motorsports: Melanie and Cindy Hasse — 1965 Ford T5
Strand Insurance: Tom and Kelley Wood — 1949 Lincoln Cosmopolitan
Sunset Auto Parts: Barry and Marilee Chunn — 1959 Chevy Corvette
Supermart #12: Paul and Darice Brayton McShane — 1960 MG MGA
Surfer Sands: Ray and Bev Rosenbaum — 1947 Olds Series 68
Taft Plumbing & Septic: Doug and Denise Currie — 1971 Chevy C10
Taft Plumbing & Septic: Vince Geddes — 1951 Mercury Radical Custom
The Cleary Family: Greg Wilcox — 1968 Pontiac GTO
The Crab Pot: Michael Newman — 1963 Chevy Corvette
The Long Beach Pie Lady: Joe and Steph Michaels — 1969 Chevy Chevelle
Tom & Margaret O'Neal: Steve and Donna Kernes — 1987 Toyota pickup
Tsunami Cycle: James and Sam Hanlon — 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner
Wesco - Evergreen Paint: Dennis Rich — 1959 Chevy Impala
