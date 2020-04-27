OCEAN PARK and NASELLE — The Beach Barons car club is making plans to go ahead with the annual Rod Run to the End of the World, set for the second weekend in September.
Despite problems with its website, club President Joe Natoli said the event was up to 60 pre-registrations early this month, about on par with early interest shown in recent years.
“I want all to know that our club has been here in the past and will continue to be here in the future to put on one of the best car shows in the Pacific Northwest,” Natoli said in a letter announcing the club’s intentions.
There was no immediate information on how the club plans to handle social-distancing requirements, if they are still in place in September. The event typically attracts around 800 to 900 registered car owners and draws a crowd of classic car fans from around the region.
Finn Fest
“The Finnish American Folk Festival Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 20th biennial festival scheduled for July 24-26th in Naselle,” event organizer Barb Swanson said in a press release. “Large summer events like this are being canceled all over the region, and nation, to protect the health of visitors and participants. To quote the folks from FinnFest USA, ‘That’s obvious. No arguments there.’”
Since 1982, the Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival has celebrated Finnish culture, local history and community collaboration.
“We will decide in the next couple of weeks whether to hold it next summer or just wait until our regular scheduled year in 2022. In the meantime, we will probably hold concerts/lectures in our newly acquired building, the former Congregational Church in Naselle when we feel it is safe to do so,” organizer Anita Raistakka said.
The most up-to date information about new events will be made available at the festival’s website, Facebook and Instagram sites.
Across the river
The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 35th anniversary celebration of “The Goonies” because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration of the iconic 1985 film was scheduled from June 4 to June 7. The chamber organizes larger celebrations for movie fans every five years, with an estimated 12,000 people coming to Astoria for the 30th anniversary in 2015.
The chamber had already canceled its largest annual event, the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, scheduled for last weekend. The 53rd annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival scheduled for June was also canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.