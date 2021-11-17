NASELLE — Darlene Bjornsgard summed it up perfectly.
“I absolutely love this. Crazy as it sounds, I am a bit teary eyed. Just so heartening.”
She was referring to the off-court story surrounding Naselle’s triumph at state in Yakima.
It was less about the volleyball team winning the 1B fifth-place trophy and more about the kindness that makes Bjornsgard and other Comet fans tear up with pride and gratitude.
The story began as Naselle players and coaches were making the 4-hour drive to the WIAA state tournament at the SunDome in Yakima. They had set out early so coaches Rebekah Wirkkala and Hanna Higginbotham could fine-tune their strategy at one final practice before the season’s culminating event.
Then, as they navigated through White Pass still an hour from Yakima, one of their school vans was hit by a “large rock.”
Room in the bus?
NHS assistant coach Kayti Updike said time was running out for everyone to arrive in time for that practice. “We were about to start panicking.”
Enter hero No. 1. Mike Tully, Raymond’s athletic director, was in a school district car on the same highway. Alert to what happened, he contacted colleagues riding behind his vehicle in the Seagulls’ team bus.
Enter hero No. 2. Coach Bob Swogger’s Raymond team, which includes two of his daughters and a niece, were traveling to take part in the 2B tournament at the same venue.
Room in their bus? You bet.
“We decided we could make some room to take some of their athletes if needed,” explained Swogger, with remarkable understatement.
Picking up friends
Naselle’s Updike remembered the rescue somewhat more colorfully.
“No matter what we tried, the van would not start,” said Updike, a 2014 Naselle High School graduate who joined the coaching team this fall. “We looked up and saw Raymond’s school bus turn around and pull alongside. Their coach got out, with a mask on his face, and a halo over his head, and offered to take our girls to state,” she recalled.
“That’s how many of our girls got there … from the kindness and hospitality of another team.”
At Yakima, Swogger and assistant Cindy Collins coached their team to a fourth-place 2B trophy.
The rescue was apparently no big deal. “We are fairly close with Naselle as we scrimmage each summer during July and have done that for years,” Swogger said. “The girls from both schools usually communicate through social media, so it was more like picking up friends than strangers.”
Help didn’t end there. Enter hero No. 3. Willapa Valley’s volleyball girls were also heading for the 1B championships and a woman from that school stopped and checked in with Updike and Tawnya Steenerson, who had stayed with the broken-down van.
“She wouldn’t leave until she was sure there was nothing more that she could do to help,” Updike noted, adding that the woman later sought out the NHS contingent at the stadium to check that all was well.
Neighborly boost
Once the tournament started Nov. 11, goodwill continued. Raymond won its first against Lind-Ritzville-Sprague. As Naselle took to the court against eastern Washington powerhouse Pomeroy, the usually vocal Comet fans had an echo.
“During our first game, we heard a roaring of cheers coming opposite of our crowd,” Updike recalled. “The girls looked over and saw Raymond’s team rooting us on. It gave us an unbelievable boost!”
West-side unity showed itself with other connections, too. Naselle had a stellar season, but had lost to Mossyrock for the district championship. That three-set loss had sent the Comets into a tough portion of the bracket.
“During a hard-fought loss against Oakesdale (the state champions), we looked up in our stands and saw Mossyrock’s team, who were our league rivals, standing in the front of our crowd, insistently encouraging and motivating Naselle while they played,” Updike noted. “In return, our girls found Raymond and rooted for them.”
This mutual support extended to the conclusion of the two-day tournament. While Naselle players waited for the court to clear for their trophy game, they watched Adna in its 2B seventh- and eighth-place contest against Liberty of Spangle.
Comet players borrowed cut-out photos of players’ faces on sticks from a half-dozen Adna boys and enthusiastically waved them and cheered every point.
Later, after securing their own trophy, NHS team members cut celebrations short, eager to support Mossyrock which was contesting an exciting five-set championship final against Oakesdale.
‘Culture of kindness and respect’
Updike expressed admiration for her squad’s season-long behavior. “These girls have gotten countless compliments from other teams, not only on their skills, but also about their encouraging attitudes, respectfulness and sportsmanship,” she said.
“And for them, in the long run, it’s turned rivals into allies, it’s placed other teams and towns in their crowd, and it gave them a literal ride to state.”
NHS Principal Justin Laine agreed. He added, “This doesn’t happen without the coaches establishing, maintaining and reinforcing a culture of kindness and respect.”
News about the bus rescue was kept mainly under wraps until the tournament was over, but when Updike posted her appreciative online description it drew multiple comments of pleasure and pride, amid relief that disaster was averted.
Bjornsgard was not alone in being uplifted by the saga.
“So proud of all these girls and for such awesome sportsmanship, good attitudes and winning spirits,” noted Lori Dobbins. “That is what life is all about.”
“What a great story and incredible life lesson learning for all teams,” added Shari Parker.
And the pride from Updike’s mother, Karen Nelson, who is Naselle’s school music teacher, was evident. “I’m grateful for kindness,” she noted.
