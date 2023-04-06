In the early 1980s when Larry Weathers worked for Pacific County as historic preservation officer, he spent many hours at the Oysterville Cemetery sketching and documenting the graves in the pioneer section. This simple sketch shows Emma Anderson’s marker and her son Jimmy’s burial location.
From Marie Oesting’s "Oysterville Cemetery Sketches 1988.
I don’t know that anyone ever used the words “recluse” or “hermit” in connection with Jimmy Anderson. He certainly wasn’t anti-social — more like shy — and he always had a friendly wave for those he saw when he came through town. Edith Olson, who lived here in Oysterville when I was a child, always spoke of him as a “dear old man.”
“Now Jimmy, he was a sweetheart,” Edith said in an interview by Marie Oesting for her book, "Oysterville Cemetery Sketches." “Very ineffectual, you know. He’d come to Oysterville and he usually would come to our house on Thursday. Late in the afternoon. And he would stay to dinner. I found out that there were two or three of us in Oysterville, and he would have special days for each of us, and he would come. He played the violin. He played it beautifully and of course he was always interested in my violin…”
Jimmy lived in the woods about a mile south of the village just at the end of Boat House Road. His place wasn’t much more than a one-room shack — no electricity or plumbing — and, as far as I know, he had lived there all his life. Both his parents are buried in the Oysterville Cemetery — his father, Neals, perhaps since 1907 (there is no marker) and his mother, Emma, since 1931. After she died, Jimmy lived on his own.
Another Oysterville resident, Helen Heckes, told Marie, “He had a lot of cats; I don’t know how he fed the cats either, but these cats just lived with him. He wouldn’t build a fire in the stove because they liked to sit on the back of the stove. It was a little warm and he was afraid to get it too hot so he just built a little fire so he wouldn’t burn the cats…”
I think it was during the summer of 1947 that some of us Oysterville kids decided after dinner one night to ride our bikes down to Jimmy Anderson’s. We had heard that his violin was a Stradivarius — which we thought was probably important, though we had no clear idea why — and we thought maybe if we were really quiet we could hear him play. It was already dark in the woods and there was no light showing at Jimmy’s. And no violin playing either. I don’t know what freaked us out — some noise or other — and we all ran back and grabbed our bikes and were outta there! I can still remember how scared I was.
That fall, some of the women of the village got worried about Jimmy. Barbara Kemmer gave him a raincoat and someone else, maybe Helen, gave him a blanket but they didn’t ever see him wearing the raincoat. He still wore his raggedy old overcoat (usually quite damp) on his trips to the store to get cans of condensed milk — presumably for the cats. One day he stopped to visit over the fence with Barbara and he assured her that he had that blanket all safely wrapped up in the raincoat so it wouldn’t get moldy or anything. “He was just that peculiar,” Helen remarked.
Around Halloween, people began to realize that they hadn’t seen Jimmy for a week or so. A couple of the women urged their husbands to go down to Jimmy’s and see if everything was all right. They found Jimmy, dead, with his cats hovering ‘round and the blackberry vines still cascading over the windowsill where they had grown the past summer, the window open so Jimmy’s beloved cats could freely come and go. Jimmy, 75, died Oct. 27, 1947 and is buried next to his mother at the Oysterville Cemetery.
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book tentatively titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
