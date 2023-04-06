Anderson grave markers

In the early 1980s when Larry Weathers worked for Pacific County as historic preservation officer, he spent many hours at the Oysterville Cemetery sketching and documenting the graves in the pioneer section. This simple sketch shows Emma Anderson’s marker and her son Jimmy’s burial location.

 From Marie Oesting’s "Oysterville Cemetery Sketches 1988.

I don’t know that anyone ever used the words “recluse” or “hermit” in connection with Jimmy Anderson. He certainly wasn’t anti-social — more like shy — and he always had a friendly wave for those he saw when he came through town. Edith Olson, who lived here in Oysterville when I was a child, always spoke of him as a “dear old man.”

“Now Jimmy, he was a sweetheart,” Edith said in an interview by Marie Oesting for her book, "Oysterville Cemetery Sketches." “Very ineffectual, you know. He’d come to Oysterville and he usually would come to our house on Thursday. Late in the afternoon. And he would stay to dinner. I found out that there were two or three of us in Oysterville, and he would have special days for each of us, and he would come. He played the violin. He played it beautifully and of course he was always interested in my violin…”

