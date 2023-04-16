Dobby Wiegardt

It wasn’t until my own father’s funeral in 1992 — some 20 years after the duck incident — that one of the Wiegardt “boys” (now a dad with sons of his own) shared the story of that overly zealous hunting excursion. His dad, Dobby (shown here), a legendary hunter in his own right, just shook his head. “You know,” he said, “I’ve never heard a word about that until just now!”

 Dobby Wiegardt Collection

In the 1970s, Bob Meadows lived just south of the Oysterville Church in the Tommy Nelson House. In those days, the place was pretty run-down and it seemed perfect for Bob who was a widower and didn’t hold much truck with housekeeping. He was content to let the dirty dishes set in the sink for a spell and let his chickens share the place with him, inside or outside, it didn’t matter. And for Old Bob, every day was “variable” — weather-wise and every other wise.

Bob had had what you might call “a checkered career.” He’d done some fishing, worked in the woods, had a factory job or two and now, in his twilight years, could do just about anything the neighbors needed done. My folks called him “Old Bob” and they depended upon him for all sorts of handyman operations, from setting fence posts to washing second story windows or getting rid of gorse. If he couldn’t do it, probably no one else within hollerin’ distance could either. Old Bob was a treasure.

This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.

