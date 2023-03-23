Clearly shown at the southeast corner of Main and Pacific Streets on the Historic Map of Oysterville is the “Dan Rodway Bar.” Directly across the street on the northeast corner of the intersection is the “Methodist Church” and directly west of that, covering most of the block, is the largest hotel in town, the “Pacific House,” with its commodious drinking establishment taking up an entire wing. The neighborly locations of saloons and church made for some interesting situations.

While Richard Carruthers’ Pacific House was built about the same time as the church, Dan Rodway’s place of business was well established by the time the Methodists finally got around to building their house of worship in 1872. Ironically, my Great Aunt Dora was born that very same year and some of her fondest recollections centered on the proximity of the Pacific House and the Church and the “situations” that sometimes resulted.

