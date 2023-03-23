Clearly shown at the southeast corner of Main and Pacific Streets on the Historic Map of Oysterville is the “Dan Rodway Bar.” Directly across the street on the northeast corner of the intersection is the “Methodist Church” and directly west of that, covering most of the block, is the largest hotel in town, the “Pacific House,” with its commodious drinking establishment taking up an entire wing. The neighborly locations of saloons and church made for some interesting situations.
While Richard Carruthers’ Pacific House was built about the same time as the church, Dan Rodway’s place of business was well established by the time the Methodists finally got around to building their house of worship in 1872. Ironically, my Great Aunt Dora was born that very same year and some of her fondest recollections centered on the proximity of the Pacific House and the Church and the “situations” that sometimes resulted.
“There were seven saloons in town — one of them on one corner and the Methodist Church on the other. The Methodist church would hold revival services. Carruthers at the saloon would go to the service and get converted. People would go around saying how nice it was that Carruthers was saved. Then he would back-slide again. As a kid I would wonder what God would do with him after He got him saved.”
Aunt Dora never spoke of Dan Rodway, however. Perhaps he had mended his ways before she could remember. In the 1880 census he is listed as Dan Roadway [sic], 31 years old and a grocer, originally from Ohio. Seven years later, he shows up in an 1887 display ad in Volume IV of Alf Bowen’s Pacific Journal, the first newspaper In Pacific County. This time, his name is different once more, as is the name of his establishment: “Dan Rodaway” it says; “Temperance Billiard Hall.”
Perhaps Alf Bowen transposed the D and A in Roadway when he set the type for the Temperance Billiard Hall advertisement. As for the early census taker — I’ve found that they were notorious for their misspellings and erroneous information. More importantly, perhaps Dan Rodway (Roadway, Rodaway), Saloon Keeper, actually did go to one of those early revival meetings and saw the error of his ways.
But why did the creators of the Historic Oysterville Map list his establishment as a “bar” and, if they were correct, why didn’t Aunt Dora mention him by name as she did Mr. Carruthers? Or maybe “bar” had a different connotation then — as it does now in “salad bar” or “soda bar.”
Another explanation could be that Dan Roadway did, indeed, keep a saloon and, as Aunt Dora suggested, did go to one of the Methodist revival meetings and was saved. Perhaps at that time, he decided to mend his ways — changed his stock in trade and the name of his establishment and forever more sold sarsaparilla instead of genuine spirits. If additional issues of the Pacific Journal show up, maybe we will become enlightened.
This is one of many short stories that historian Sydney Stevens is compiling for a book tentatively titled “Saints or Sinners? Characters of Pacific County.” Look for one each week in the Chinook Observer. If you have “characters” to suggest, please contact her at sydneyofoysterville@gmail.com.
