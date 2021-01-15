ILWACO — It’s a New Year of new beginnings at the Ilwaco Boatyard.
Investments in revamping the aging infrastructure around the prominent fishing port is beginning to bear fruit with the addition of a new 75-ton Travelift in November followed by the completion of the newly-constructed 6,000-square-foot Vessel Deconstruction and Maintenance Facility in December.
Facility serves first customer
In early January the new lift transported the new facilities’ first customer: A 1987 Symbol 58-foot motor yacht named Salt of Joy, owned by Jeff Creagan.
“I bought it in Astoria about four years ago. It was basically a complete rebuild. It was a wreck and about to get destroyed,” said Creagan, a custom homebuilder from Woodland.
“So I rebuilt and remodeled it. Everything is going to be new in the next few years. To replace a boat like this would be more than a million dollars. I’m working it back to something I can use and be proud of.”
Over the past few years, Creagan has a been a customer while remodeling the yacht in the Ilwaco boatyard, including installing new electronics, bow thruster, props, shafts, paint and new rudder stands.
It’s been a cycle of buying bigger and bigger boats for Creagan, who went from 34 feet, to 44 feet then to his current vessel that’s 58-feet.
“You always have ‘two-foot-itus’. You see a boat that’s a little bigger and you’re gonna want it,” he said.
Last year Creagan had to remove the radar dome to fit into one of the old bays inside the Ilwaco Boatyard covered building, but this year he was spared the extra work and time as the new facility easily accommodated his yacht with room to spare.
“In the old building the pilot house barely fit, so all the antenna had to come off,” Creagan said. “That 35-foot door [in the new building] is amazing. It’s incredible they can put a boat this big inside a building.”
The Ilwaco Boatyard maintenance crew, led by maintenance supervisor Mark Elliot, accomplished the task of moving the 58-foot yacht a few hundred yards into the new building in minutes.
“It’s a new experience that’s for sure, but it’s way easier to use,” Elliot said regarding operating the new 75-ton Travelift, which he remotely controlled using a lunchbox-sized remote. In the past, with the old 1977 lift, someone had to run the machine from a drivers seat. The ability to operate the new lift remotely improves speed, safety and visibility.
“Everything is faster and it cuts down a lot of the time, which increases productivity,” Elliot said, adding that old lift will remain and be used as a backup during busier days.
New facility to dispose derelict vessels
In addition to boat maintenance, the new facility will provide an outlet for derelict vessels in Pacific County that are unable to be deconstructed at locations in Portland and Port Angeles.
“There isn’t one for a long way,” said Troy Wood, derelict vessels removal program manager for the DNR.
Derelict vessels often contain large quantities of oil, lead, asbestos or other toxic substances that could pose a threat to animals and the environment. If leaked or leached, these can injure or kill marine mammals, waterfowl and other aquatic life, and contaminate aquatic lands, nearby shorelines and water.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, there are about 150 vessels in the state that are candidates for recycling, and the Ilwaco facility could serve as a beacon for boats approaching their final call to port. Some of the derelict vessels lining the Port of Ilwaco’s storage yard could be among the first processed by the new operation, depending on available funds and their respective environmental impact.
The new facility is part of a $3.5 million package of DNR-sponsored projects announced by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz in spring 2019. The Ilwaco investment includes $600,000 for building the enclosed deconstruction facility, $250,000 to replace the port’s storm water system and $100,000 for paving and re-grading work that will help protect water quality. The project is part of Franz’s Rural Communities Partnership Initiative, an effort to help leaders in rural areas with economic development.
