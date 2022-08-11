Scuttle butt

Sailors would swap stories around the water barrel or scuttlebutt. This gave rise to scuttlebutt, slang for information or gossip.

Some living in coastal communities are familiar with the acronym CANOE, or the “committee to assign a nautical origin to everything.”

There are hundreds of stories floating around about why each seemingly mundane aspect of our lives relates directly to maritime history. Some stories have more truth than others. One aspect that does hold true is the continued use of maritime slang.

Dropping anchor

Dropping and weighing anchor on a sailing ship was sometimes an hours-long process. Sometimes it was necessary to cut and run — leaving the anchor behind to get underway.
Batten down the hatches

During spells of bad weather, sailors would batten down the hatches to prepare for trouble at sea. We use the term today to denote taking precautions in anticipation of some misfortune.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

