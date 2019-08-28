As with all events, we have some guidelines we would like you to follow to help us put on another great show:
• Vehicles that have not paid a registration fee will not be allowed to park on the field. If there is a vehicle that has not paid a registration fee, they will be told to exit the field and park outside the fenced area.
• No alcohol on the grounds.
• A pop-up canopy will be allowed behind your registered car.
• All pets must be in the area of your car and be on a soft leash. To keep the grounds clean, we appreciate you cleaning up after your pets.
• No bicycles on the field.
• Please drive safely and legally at all times. The information booth (near registration) will be glad to answer any questions you may have.
PARTICIPANT PACKET CONTENTS — You will receive two wristbands for the weekend. If you purchased additional entries and seafood picnics, make sure you receive your tickets and wristbands before you leave the registration booth.
CAR IDENTIFICATION SLIP — Please complete the information portion of the car-identification slip and place it on your dash or under your windshield wiper on the driver's side of the car. Make sure everybody can see your car number.
DOOR PRIZE TICKETS — You have been given both halves of one free ticket. Take your ticket to the door-prize window and deposit the appropriate side into the door prize box. Don't forget, all participants may purchase additional tickets. Tickets will be sold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Please check your numbers periodically throughout both days. All unclaimed tickets on Saturday will be put back into the box for Sunday drawings. At 11 a.m. on Sunday all numbers will be erased and new numbers will be drawn until prizes are gone.
PARTICIPANT CHOICE BALLOT — Be sure to vote for your favorite participant car by 2 p.m. on Saturday. Deposit your ticket in the ballot box located at the information booth or collection points on the field.
BEACH BARONS™ HOST CAR BALLOT — Be sure to vote for your favorite host car by 2 p.m. on Saturday. Deposit your ticket booth or collection points on the field.
PLAQUES & LAPEL PINS — A lapel pin be in your packet if you are one of the first 800 participants to register when you come pick up your packet. Since this is our 36th year, you will receive a special plaque available at
50/50 DRAWING — There will be 50/50 drawing on Saturday and Sunday. You can purchase tickets at the door-prize window and from our ladies in the poodle skirts walking around on the field. Ticket sales end at 2 p.m. on Saturday and announced at 3 p.m. at the stage. Ticket sales end at 1 p.m. on Sunday and the winner will be announced during the trophy presentation.
VENDORS — Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST — Serving begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 a.m. Participants must wear their wristbands for the breakfast.
SEAFOOD BBQ — Serving begins at 11 :30 a.m. on Sunday until 1 :30 p.m. and you must have your picnic ticket and a wristband to be served. Your children 11 years and under only need to show their wristband.
T-SHIRT BOOTH — All prepaid orders can be picked up starting Friday at 8 a.m. The T-Shirt Booth will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We also have a T-Shirt Booth on the field for your convenience. You may not pick up prepaid shirts at the field booth.
CRUISE — See the map on the bulletin board at the registration booth or on page 20 of this publication. We will leave the field at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Check the bulletin board for other events on the Long Beach Peninsula.
POKER RUN — Sign up is next to our registration booth from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday or until 75 spots are filled. The Poker Run begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday until noon. The prizes will be given out during the trophy presentation on Sunday.
HATS, POSTERS, SHIRTS, FLYERS, DASH PLAQUES & LAPEL PINS — Blast from the past items are for sale in our nostalgia booth next door to the registration booth. Come on over and get yours while supplies last.
FIRST AID — We have first aid available for your safety and it is located by the information booth and it is provided by our very own local fire department, Pacific County District No. 1. A huge thank you to all of them for what they do for our community.
TROPHY PRESENTATION — If you win a trophy, you will have a sticker on your car, so do not remove it. The winners list will be posted by noon on Sunday at the information booth and registration booth. Our president will be conducting the trophy presentation and it will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Stick around to see if your favorite car won. Don't forget that our 50/50 and engine winners will also be announced during the trophy presentation.
We hope you have a wonderful time at the show — thank you for coming — we hope to see you again next year!
