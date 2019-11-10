OYSTERVILLE — This Thursday at the Oysterville Schoolhouse, teacher/composer Barbara Poulshock will talk about growing up in the 1940s during the Big Band Era.
“My father was Warren David Baker, oboist with the David Rose Orchestra,” Poulshock said. “He performed regularly with such stars as Jack Benny, Bob Hope, Red Skelton.”
And, to young Barbara’s great delight, he often brought his celebrity friends home to dinner.
But even more important to Poulshock’s own musical career, her parents knew many fine musicians in the Los Angeles region. They were able to arrange for lessons with the best teachers available when Barbara began to show serious interest in the piano. From the time she was eight, Barbara studied with world renowned vocalists and pianists, providing the foundation for her own distinguished career.
The public is invited to Poulshock’s talk, which will begin at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.