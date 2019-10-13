OYSTERVILLE — “By popular demand,” says organizer Diane Buttrell, “we are happy to present a Fall 2019 lecture series at the Historic Oysterville Schoolhouse, 301 School Road in Oysterville.
The first one is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.”
The series will include six speakers, one each week through Nov. 21.
“We are presenting one each week this time,” Buttrell points out, “unlike the every-other week pattern established when we began back in the spring of 2014.”
Launching the series this week is Oysterville resident Cyndy Hayward.
She will tell stories about growing up as the daughter of “a most amazing man” as she describes her father, Admiral Thomas Hayward (ret.) who ultimately became commander in chief of the Pacific Fleet, and culminated his career as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as chief of naval operations.
“Dad is still alive and a very busy man at 95 years old. His own story is quite amazing, but it’s the stories of growing up with such an incredible father that I want to share tomorrow,” Hayward said.
The six-week schedule is still developing, according to Buttrell:
Oct. 24 — Fred Carter, “Songs My Father Taught Me.
Oct. 31 — To Be Announced
Nov. 7 — Steve Frost, “The Family Carries the Song”
Nov. 14 — Barbara Poulshock, “My Father Played the Oboe”
Nov. 21 — Ann Gaddy, “Songs of My Father, Pete Hanner”
The Town Hall Lecture Series is sponsored by the Oysterville Community Club and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.