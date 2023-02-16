Ilwaco High School freshman starter Sophia Bittner, right, battles for the ball against Raymond freshman Megan Kongbouakhay during action in the District 4 playoff game at Castle Rock Tuesday. Raymond prevailed 51-34 to end the Lady Fishermen’s season.
Mikaila Warfield’s contribution to the Ilwaco girls basketball program hasn’t just been scoring points. The eighth-grader has demonstrated a penchant for strong defense, too. Here, Warfield, left, makes life difficult for Raymond freshman Kassie Koski. At right are Ilwaco’s Olivia McKinstry (33) and Raymond’s Paige Williams (34).
Ilwaco senior Ione Sheldon, second right, receives the ball from eighth-grader Brooklyn Avalon and prepares to direct operations with fellow guard Zoey Zuern and forward Olivia McKinstry, right, moving up court in a promising movement.
CASTLE ROCK — Ilwaco girls’ season ended at the hands of a strong basketball team, but also a strong player.
Karsyn Freeman scored 30 points in the Seagulls’ 51-34 win. The sophomore ran the length of the court four times to score during a first quarter in which she tossed in 17 points, building the early lead to 20-7. She then used her evasion skills and swift passing techniques to create scoring opportunities for teammates. Junior Kyndal Koski and freshman Kassie Koski added eight points each and the Seagulls enjoyed a 20-point lead at halftime.
The loss hurt five long-time Ilwaco senior teammates Ione Sheldon, Zoey Zuern, Chloe Springer, Julianna Fleming and Olivia McKinstry. All worked to reduce the deficit, with McKinstry scoring twice from the field before halftime and adding three free-throws after the break.
Eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield was again Ilwaco’s high scorer with 15, showing poise at the stripe and hitting a confident 3-pointer after the break. Another eighth-grader, Brooklyn Avalon, and junior Kaitlyn Banuet added 3s in the fourth quarter to shrink the Seagulls’ winning margin.
Junior Natalie Gray and Sophia Bittner played their part, Gray adding power in close quarters and freshman starter Bittner savvy around both hoops.
When the outcome became clear, Coach Ned Bittner subbed out the seniors to applause from equally tearful IHS fans and sent on freshmen Aili Tynkila and Maddison Key, who had been pulled up from the JV squad for the playoffs. In the final minutes, Tynkila sank a basket.
As his team left the locker room, Bitter had a personal word for each player, thanking them for their commitment, and particularly the example the seniors set.
“I told them I appreciate the sacrifices they have made for the last four or five years being in the program,” the coach said. “They have been dedicated. They have worked hard. They have been role models and good mentors for the younger girls.”
Stringer said that continuity has been a significant part of the Ilwaco squad’s emphasis. “All of us have a deep connection and we want to continue to carry that on with the younger girls,” the senior said.
