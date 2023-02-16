0222 CO Ilwaco girls1.JPG

Ilwaco High School freshman starter Sophia Bittner, right, battles for the ball against Raymond freshman Megan Kongbouakhay during action in the District 4 playoff game at Castle Rock Tuesday. Raymond prevailed 51-34 to end the Lady Fishermen’s season.

 PATRICK WEBB

CASTLE ROCK — Ilwaco girls’ season ended at the hands of a strong basketball team, but also a strong player.

Karsyn Freeman scored 30 points in the Seagulls’ 51-34 win. The sophomore ran the length of the court four times to score during a first quarter in which she tossed in 17 points, building the early lead to 20-7. She then used her evasion skills and swift passing techniques to create scoring opportunities for teammates. Junior Kyndal Koski and freshman Kassie Koski added eight points each and the Seagulls enjoyed a 20-point lead at halftime.

0222 CO Ilwaco girls2.JPG

Mikaila Warfield’s contribution to the Ilwaco girls basketball program hasn’t just been scoring points. The eighth-grader has demonstrated a penchant for strong defense, too. Here, Warfield, left, makes life difficult for Raymond freshman Kassie Koski. At right are Ilwaco’s Olivia McKinstry (33) and Raymond’s Paige Williams (34).
0222 CO Ilwaco girls3.JPG

Ilwaco senior Ione Sheldon, second right, receives the ball from eighth-grader Brooklyn Avalon and prepares to direct operations with fellow guard Zoey Zuern and forward Olivia McKinstry, right, moving up court in a promising movement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.