PART 1
A human form materialized out of nowhere as we cut through the thick fog on our way to our commercial salmon fishing site. “I’m here for a good time, not a long time,” sang Dallas, a Native fisherman in his late 20s. Parked on the beach in the mist with both legs casually slung across the seat of his all-terrain vehicle, the extra wide grin matched his outlook on life. Beyond the grin, though, was a hunched over body worked to exhaustion. Dallas showed the kind of fatigue that comes with grinding through two days of slinging thousands of pounds of sockeye salmon without any sleep. Draped over his knee was a hand shaking life a leaf, a mostly smoked cigarette pinched between thumb and forefinger. Squinting like he was about to take aim at something in the air, he managed to line up what was left of the butt with his lips. Taking a final drag, he said “I’m sooo stressed out man!”
What? Stress? There’ no stress. Gentle summer breezes, gulls circling overhead, some guy with an Italian accent singing a ballad as he sets about mending a net on the dock. Fish jumping in the boat. Yeah… that’s not this place. Participating in the world’s largest wild salmon fishery has never been for wimps. The 2022 season broke the all-time record, with more than 74 million sockeye salmon returning to Bristol Bay, Alaska. But that’s not all that broke. Equipment was strained, patience was not far behind, and the injuries that could be nursed, like tweaked backs, smashed fingers and pulled muscles, never had the time to fully repair. For sure, this kind of fishing does come with stress, but there are also rewards, financial and personal. Somehow, the scales balance themselves enough to inspire people to repeat the annual ritual — or maybe were just all bat-&%5E% crazy! Whatever the reason, you have to be willing to “embrace the suck.”
If it weren’t for all the expenses and toll on your body, this would be a really fun camping trip, explains John Fink, a wiry man approaching 70. “Some years ago I leased a fishing site from a guy and caught 70,000 pounds of reds (sockeye salmon), which was a great season for us and we made some money. But I worked my ass off and my body took a real beating. I was glad when it was over and couldn’t wait to go home and recover. As I was leaving, the guy I leased the fishing site from asked me if I was coming back the following season. I looked at him and said: it’s way too early for me to think about it! So, I went home and did some physical therapy. What was left of summer passed on by, my body mended, and I turned my attention to other things. By November I had forgotten the hell I had put myself through. By March, I had convinced myself that it was not all that bad, an adventure of sorts, and at times, even fun. I keep going back.”
Just in time
The large run of salmon last year was a blessing. And none too soon, since few small businesses were spared the serious economic impacts brought on by two seasons of covid mandates. Commercial fishing has always been risky. You know some things come with the territory that you can’t control. Like bad weather and the invariable valleys in abundance. With some careful financial planning, it’s possible to survive the whims of Mother Nature. But a pandemic? Well, now, how do you prepare for that sort of thing? Restaurants that served seafood were shuttered. Harvesters couldn’t find deck hands and processors couldn’t find workers (still the case, even though there are plenty of jobs). Quarantines and other protocols stifled the pace. The supply chain entered a state of paralysis. Even basic goods were hard to find — like toilet paper. I’ll never understand that one.
But the compelling reason behind my writing this has little to do with coming back from the abyss of covid, catching a lot of salmon, or making some money. No, this is more about the lifestyle of “set netting” on the North Shore of Egegik Bay. The colorful group of self-reliant men and women that have the grit to face real challenges most experience through watching reality television.
Where the heck in Egegik?
For about eight weeks in June and July, my daughters (Micah and Echo) and I leave our rural Pacific County home and stay in our Alaska cabin over 1,600 miles away to catch sockeye salmon. The closest form of civilization is the village of Egegik. Egegik was formed after most of the residents of Kanatak village migrated from the Gulf Coast through a portage pass to Becharof Lake, and then hiked or kayaked on to the Egegik area to set up fish camp in the summer. The Alaska Packers Association set up a salmon saltery there in 1895 and a town emerged around the fish camp. Now, with a permanent population of around 30, hardly anyone lives there. There are no stores in town now, not even a school as the population of children falls short of the state funded minimum of 10. Egegik does have a post office though — and to my surprise, you can even get some things delivered there through Amazon Prime! Don’t expect a two-day shipping time though.
Egegik is perched on a bluff on the opposite side of the bay (south side) from our fishing site. The north beach, where we have two cabins, seems like a detached community, though it’s legally connected to Egegik. We are reminded of that once a year when the Lake Peninsula Borough and City of Egegik subtract 3% from our fish-pay for, uh, something? Other than a so-called city water source that doesn’t work all the time, you won’t find the other services typical of most cities. You have to be self-reliant, with solar and generator power the only option. That’s OK, people here seem to prefer independence.
The real lifeline for people in what can best be described as an outpost are the processing companies that buy our fish. The company that we work with tends to bend over backwards to meet a range of fishermen needs before, during, and after the season, understanding full well that our respective successes are tied together. In some ways, it’s a bit like an extended family relationship.
The drifter
I probably should start with a quick fishing primer. There are two categories of Bristol Bay salmon fishermen, drift and set. Drift fishermen use sturdy, often souped up boats, that drift along with tidal currents with an attached net. As nets are reeled up on drums mounted on the bow or stern of the boat, the fish are “picked” out of the mesh and placed in compartments below the vessels deck, and then delivered to “tenders,” or larger vessels that have chilled water. The catch is then transferred to a processing plant.
Drifters are essentially held hostage on their boat but are able to go to where the fish are. Sounds simple enough, but fish is money, and things can get ultra-competitive. When boats descend upon schooling salmon flooding into the bay, chaos reigns, especially when the currents are strongest and the weather is stormy. Threading their nets through near impassable gaps between boats, cutting each other off (known as “corking”), narrowly avoiding entanglements, or not, tempers flare. Though threats of bodily harm and boat ramming can occur, most conflicts are no more than an angry boat ballet and word-sparring session. While the whole affair would send the Speech Police into shock, once the moment has passed, everyone usually gets over themselves. No offense taken man — it’s just fishin’.
Justin Woodin, a friend of mine who happens to be a drifter and constant source of entertainment, puts it this way: “The same guy that just called you a &%5E%$# such and such might be the same guy that tows your boat to safety through building seas and gale force winds when you break down. And at some point, you will break down!”
For the fishing fleet, and especially the drift boat guys, the VHF radio bands are the primary source of communication, the news, season regulations, weather and salmon run forecasts, who got dumped by their wife or girlfriend, and if your mail arrived. It’s also where grievances are addressed. One of my favorite moments was when a heavily accented Asian voice boomed across the radio demanding “Why you hit my boat?”
No response, then even louder, “Why you hit my boat?”
The groggy reply had a California surfer vibe…. “Duuude, what do you mean? You hit my boat. I was just hanging out on my anchor trying to catch some sleep and the next thing I know, Bam! I was like, whoa, what was that? My deckhand said I don’t know man, I think someone just hit us”
Clearly, the anchored boat had the “right of way,” but the captain of the underway vessel had zero sympathy, shouting into the radio: “Why you sleeping, I get up early, work hard, work all day, and you sleeping! I hope my kids not grow up like you — you lazy.”
The set netter
Unlike drift boat fishermen, set net fishermen like us have a defined area they fish, where a specific spot on the beach is normally leased from the state of Alaska. We go back to cabins when we can, instead of living on a boat.
There are as many ways to deploy and retrieve a net from a fishing site as there are personalities here, but two basic strategies are used. One way is to use a series of ropes, pulleys and anchors to construct a “running line” (sort of like a two way clothes line), whereby the net is attached and pulled into and out of the bay by a truck or tractor traveling along the beach. The other way is to anchor one end of the net on the beach and pull the other end out with a boat, dropping another anchor seaward. Either way, boats or rafts are used to move laterally along 100 yards of net to remove the fish, and then deliver the fish to at-sea or shore side receivers.
Each fishing site is different, some more productive than others, which can change with the transformation of the bay after each harsh winter. Some sites have a lot of tidal influence to deal with, or knee deep mud — we happen to have both. Because set nets are stationary instead of floating with currents like drift nets, you have to be careful not to be the recipient of a serious reckoning. Sockeye seem to prefer the extremes, like when tidal fluctuations are the strongest and the wind is howling, placing tension on the system. That’s when things break, nets become wrapped around other peoples nets, anchors, and boats, and you have a mess. I try and mitigate this by not allowing whistling in the wheelhouse of the boat (brings wind) and prohibiting bananas onboard (bad luck).
Despite these precautions, we have had our share of troubles. On two separate occasions during my first season, the anchor lines holding my net full of fish broke, turning the same 60’ tender anchored in front of our site into a gillnet taco. There is no stopping the momentum when this happens, though my daughter Micah tried that night, hanging onto the upland side of the 100-yard net as forces dragged her through the mud towards the bay. When I woke the captain up to let him know that I had ruined his night, I expected the reaction I got. Lots of expletives emphasizing what we both knew: “If that net is tangled around my prop (engine propeller), were both *&%5E%!”
Even at anchor, propellers are rotating in the current as many boats idle in neutral. If the prop is bound up in gillnet mesh or lines, it doesn’t rotate and the boat can’t go anywhere. The only option then is to hire a diver, or talk a deckhand into getting into the water, and cutting the prop free.
Without another word, he wheeled into the cabin and slammed the door. For a second I thought he was just going back to bed, but he returned within seconds dressed in his rain gear and with a completely different demeanor. He led us out of a crisis with a level of skill and calmness that I still marvel at. We laugh about it now. What I remember best though is this veteran complimenting my daughter Micah on her work ethic, while at the same time making fun of the hat she wore most of the season — a mad bomber style cap lined with rabbit fur. While garments that collect slime and scales don’t last long, his actions and words are embedded in our memory.
Conflicts between set-netters are rare. It’s usually a set net versus drifter issue, and only when the drift boats threaten the infrastructure set netters rely on. This often happens when they fish too close and get their nets tangled up in anchor buoys, which can move the entire system off-station, or cutting the lines that hold the nets in the site (running lines can be up to 1,200’ long triangular systems used to deploy and retrieve nets). Legally, drifters are required to stay 100’ away from set nets. To be fair, some drifters simply make mistakes, and get swept into set net sites by currents and wind. Others don’t care and consistently “play chicken” with your livelihood when pursue fish closer to shore where set net sites are located.
My youngest daughter, Echo, and I were dragged in our skiff backwards during one dark and stormy night by a drift boat. While trying to get his net free from entangling a set net anchor and marker buoy, he scooped us up in the process. We yelled at the top of our lungs. Echo shined a spotlight in the drift boat wheelhouse, but it didn’t matter. His engine at full throttle now as he pulled on the other end of his net, water rushed over our transom, filling our boat. After I realized the guy was both deaf and blind, I began slashing through the net. Only halfway through, I dropped my knife overboard. Convinced at this point that we were going to be trying out the buoyancy of our life jackets, Echo leaned way out over the motor and cut the rest of the way through. We popped free, but still had to cut net mesh from our motors propeller to go anywhere. The jackass simply left us, along with a third of his net, taking off across the bay as if nothing happened. That’s not an experience you just live with, so of course I went after him. Once I caught up, he stopped and actually yelled in mock concern “Are you guys OK?” Using my not-so-nice words, I told him his concern didn’t match with the timing — a lot like asking if a victim of a hit and run is OK — after you run. He said he panicked and didn’t know what to do. I could think of one thing…
The Egegik Triangle
Our first week is mostly about setting up our fishing system, getting trucks running, and getting the cabin ready. Equipment that has been sitting idle during the off season and quietly rusting in the marine air coughs and sputters through a routine that feels a lot like resuscitation. “It’s the Egegik Triangle” says Grant, one of my neighbors. “You can count on it breaking down, especially when you need it the most.” He couldn’t be more right. With zero internet connection and access to U-tube, you either have the skills to handle it yourself, or you rely on the shared expertise of old timers, like his father in law, Kim.
Kim has been fishing since Before Christ, and he looks the part. Long flowing white hair and matching beard, he’s seen it all and tried everything. While he is a very particular, set in his way, sort of guy, and I have been on the receiving end of his notorious volcanic temper, I found him to have a heart of gold and be a gifted story-teller. Probably knocking on the door of around 80, he squeezes as much out of summers at fish camp as he can, respectful of the natural beauty of the surrounding tundra. If you see an old man tooling around in the Bay on a paddle board with a wet suit tied around his waist, it’s just Kim.
You better be ready
Sockeye were entering the bay in good numbers by the second week in June. The fish seem to be addicted to bad weather. The stronger the current and wind, the more they seem to like it. Two tidal cycles a day, means four fishing periods, flood, ebb, flood, ebb. The “dreaded doubles” usually occurs once salmon managers determine enough salmon have made it upstream past the fishing to spawning grounds. Fishing period restrictions are relaxed, opening fishing to two tidal cycles a day instead of one. This means were fishing practically 24 hours per day. After three days of this, the place turns into a zombie apocalypse. Everything pisses you off, simple things are 10 times harder to accomplish, and you have to pay closer attention to things that can get people hurt.
Similar to pouring concrete, the fish wait for no one. There is no paid leave, no such thing as a sick day. Wages are based on a percentage of the catch, and you reap what you sow. I recently heard of a new thing in the lower 48 called “quietly quitting,” where you don’t actually quit your job, you just do the minimum. Do that here, and at a minimum, you will get an early plane ticket home. You should also lose your self-respect, but that requires people to be introspective, and not blame others for their personal failures, a seemingly endangered idea in too many places, but still valued on the North Shore.
Sleep deprivation is just part of the program. You learn to sleep anywhere, an hour here, an hour there, even standing. You tend to get used to the pattern, there really isn’t much of a choice. Missing a tide when it brings in a big wad of salmon is no bueno — and predicting when that might be is a gamble. The bulk of what you catch can be in as short a time frame as a two-to-three-week window.
But when you do catch some winks, you don’t dream, you hallucinate. Deep in a trance, one of my deckhands once rose from his sleeping bag, gripped both ankles of his roommate, and tried to pull him hand over hand out of his bunk. Convinced that he was pulling a gillnet into the boat (also known as round-hauling), we were lucky that he snapped out of it before he pulled the guy down the stairs.
Everyone waves
Your probably already wondering why anyone would want to do this outside of the obvious and at times very lucrative, financial incentive. Well, for me, what seems like yesterday’s values are embraced here, like a work ethic, loyalty, pride, and even a perennial love of community. It’s almost like a homecoming when everyone gathers each season. The frontier-like virtues required to survive this remote, fast paced operating environment attracts self-reliant people who expect the same of others. Though they can be ferocious if you threaten their operation, their willingness to give you the shirt off their backs in times of need is the North Beach normal.
You will notice that everyone on the North Beach waves when they go by. You may not even know them — no matter, everyone waves. It serves two purposes — one part greeting, and one part acknowledgment that you were seen. The opposite of what you might experience in a city environment, people don’t travel past trouble here, they look for it. I lost count of all the times somebody passing by noticed we were in a jam and helped without being asked. Micah and I were once so buried in fish, we couldn’t handle them all. Our day started simply enough, but the fish just kept coming. Sixteen hours of constant exertion later, we were exhausted. I had an ATV and trailer buried in the mud, salmon piled all around us, a net I couldn’t retrieve because of strong tidal current, and an incoming tide threatening to wash all our efforts away. A fisherman named Paul Sorenson that I barely knew at the time showed up out of nowhere, barked orders at his crew and they went to work like an army of ants. In what seemed like minutes, all the fish were loaded in my boat, just in the nick of time.
Even when I try to “pay forward” all the good will my girls and I received over the years, I become humbled. In one of those rare moments when cell phones actually worked out here, I got a call that Dallas and another guy were in two skiffs about to run out of fuel. Strong tidal currents and other circumstances increased their consumption beyond what they normally needed for the trip from Naknek to Egegik. So my buddy Steve and I ran some fuel down the beach on a quad, happy to be on the giving, rather than receiving end. A small thing. Two nights later I hear a knock on the cabin door. When I open it, I see a grinning Dallas with an extra large pizza. His parents had flown it in for me, landing their plane on the beach, and it was still hot.
My two girls, young adults now, learned more about life here than in any class-room. No need to roll the woke dice of “inclusion, equity and diversity”. Nobody cares where you came from, what race or culture you are, what you identify as — other than a good, hard-working human that doesn’t fold when the going gets tough.
Stop and Smell the Tundra: There is usually a peak, where the salmon are coming in larger numbers. Time is a blur, and all you do is fish, eat, sleep, and repeat — usually in that order of importance. But things do slow down, forcing you to take the time to enjoy the stark beauty of the place. Both my girls watch out for the crow berry crop as the tundra gives in to the brief Alaskan summer, putting them in muffins and pancakes and sharing them with other families.
Bears, eagles, fox, wolves and Beluga whales are always around, and remind you that man can share the same space for centuries, and not wreck it. Fossils, beach glass, and sometimes old bottles are exposed during walks on the beach with my girls, ultimately becoming beach cabin ornaments and part of the season memories.
Go Wild, Buy Sockeye
In this fishery, you normally don’t know what your pound of salmon is worth until your already committed to catching it. The fish buyers will point to market volatility as part of the justification for determining value late in the game. True, the fish farming industry has been steadily growing, directly competing with wild harvests in shared market spaces. And getting fish out of this relatively remote tundra country in good condition poses very real logistical challenges for companies, perhaps the greatest factor in discouraging more diversity in available buyers. While there is a lot I probably don’t understand behind what drives the amount of money fishing families can earn, I do know that the future appears bright. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of eating wild v. farmed seafood. The appeal of supporting sustainable fisheries like Bristol Bay sockeye is also increasing, and people are finding ways to get more out of a pound of fish by focusing on quality over quantity, and selling directly to the end user.
Back in the Lower 48, I found myself and my shopping cart near two women hovering over the Costco seafood display case trying to decide something. The pale orange farm raised choice was in stark contrast to the nearby bright red sockeye fillets. Under my breath I said “buy the wild sockeye.” I didn’t hang around to see where they landed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.