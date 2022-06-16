Artists Harvest Moon, left, and Shana Lombard show off some of their materials at a Tokeland celebration hosted by the Shoalwater Bay Nahms-chats Museum to celebrate the birthday of tribal artist Gene Landry.
Gene Landry’s first cousin Francis Rosander of Taholah and his wife Hazel helped Judith Altruda significantly when she was researching Landry’s history for the Shoalwater Bay museum exhibit. Altruda discovered a cache of Landry’s paintings in an old attic.
TOKELAND — Judith Altruda, a Tokeland metalsmith, summed up the joy as tribal members celebrated the birthday of late artist Gene Landry.
Chinook Indian Nation Chairman “Tony Johnson and Shoalwater drummers sang a welcome song. People told stories about Gene, and then we had the cake. It was such a celebration!”
The late-May event took place at the Shoalwater Bay Nahms-chats Museum, 4115 State Route 105, Tokeland in late May.
The museum is showing “Portrait of Gene, an Artist, a Tribe and a Time,” a display of recently discovered work by Landry, who lived from 1937 to 1988 and chronicled tribal members through a significant period in the 1970s.
Landry’s niece, Harvest Moon, attended, weaving and displaying her baskets.
Moon is a storyteller and basketmaker and has worked in film and TV. She played a storyteller in the film of Robert Michael Pyle’s book about Sasquatch called “The Dark Divide.”
Altruda, whose jewelry was displayed, said all the younger tribal artists drew very positive responses from visitors.
Two photographers showed their creative eye. Kota Davis, 19-year-old son of museum director Earl Davis, has been featured in Coast Weekend magazine. And film student Erik Sanchez, another Shoalwater Bay tribal member, is making a documentary about Landry.
Madison Judkins from the Shoalwaters showed her beadwork and Shana Lombard, whose heritage is Cowlitz-Yakima, displayed her weaving.
Landry’s first cousin, Francis Rosander and his wife Hazel, who helped Altruda significantly researching Landry’s history, traveled from Taholah to see the show, whose official opening was repeatedly delayed by covid health safety precautions.
