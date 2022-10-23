Jay Schenk is ready to become a zombie.
While her fellow dancers arrive fresh faced and grinning innocently in their colorful practice outfits, she is a stark contrast, clad in sinister black and white, her face smeared with what looks remarkably like blood. There’s even a vampire bite on her neck.
Schenk is gearing up for “Thriller.”
The Ilwaco High School sophomore smiles. She is in her element. The dance studio has been her second home since fourth grade.
Instructor Annika Kay sees her as both a student and a collaborator. They both teach at the Beach Ballet studio in Long Beach.
“I love helping the kids learning everything.— and the opportunity to teach people something that I am passionate about is amazing for me,” Schenk says. “I can have a really tiring day and I look forward to coming here. It is so fulfilling and so much fun.”
Creative teamwork
A ghoulishly clad trio of Kay, Schenk and talented grade-schooler Samantha Waterbury will lead the dance troupe when they perform Michael Jackson’s classic moves in downtown Ilwaco on Halloween night.
The Oct. 31 performance will conclude an evening of celebrations dreamed up by the Ilwaco Merchants Association.
Michael Mathis, who owns Ship Wrecords and Moor, recalls the “Thriller” performance last year. “The dance team did some numbers before that.” he says. “There must have been 100 people crowded around waiting for ‘Thriller.’ and some people joined in, three- and four-year-olds and parents. It was great! there were a lot of people enjoying themselves.”
Kay is eager to recreate that moment.
“A lot of people say they want to learn ‘Thriller,’ so let’s just learn it,” she says. “I want this to become an annual Halloween dance production.”
Kay’s day job is running the Appelo Archives Center in Naselle. She has a master’s degree in fine arts; some while ago she was part of the larger West Coast dance scene.
“I like being creative and having a creative outlet,” she says. “While I have worked with larger productions, I don’t like to live in the big city. This is a way I can do this.”
‘It’s very pretty …’
Her trust for student leaders Schenk and Waterbury is evident. At once point at practice while she fusses over a costume, she leaves Schenk in charge. Seven little ones gaze up at the teenager twice their height then follow her example as she leads them a wild dance in which they almost smother her.
Then she calms them with individual practice on hitch-kicks. “You bring one knee up, jump into the other straight leg,” she says, poised on tip-toes which show her ballet prowess as she demonstrates.
Every dancer’s solo effort receives some praise. Safety is at the forefront. The little ones have all learned to stretch before any dance move is attempted.
Even admonitions are positive. “It’s very pretty, but it’s not what we are doing.”
“Try to get your leg a little higher.”
“Make sure you are aware of your surroundings,” she tells another who stumbles into hula hoops hanging from a wall hook.
Class ends. Eager hands reach into a colorful box and seize their reward, a sour twizzler. Just one, though.
Amazing teacher
Kay’s T-shirt reads, “Nothing scares me. I teach dance.” She grins under the make-up she has applied for a Halloween costume photo, and marshals Schenk and Waterbury into a pose with her.
“These dancers are a bit more advanced and they help me to create some of the movements, so it’s a creative collaborative, experience,” Kay says. “They get to have a say in what we do.”
Watching it all is Heidi Waterbury, Samantha’s mom and Kay’s assistant, her duties too numerous to list. “She’s fabulous, absolutely the most amazing teacher,” she says, pointing toward Kay with the cellphone on which she videotapes routines.
Schenk’s contribution isn’t missed, either. “She’s a good mentor for the kids,” Waterbury adds.
• “Thriller” was Michael Jackson’s sixth studio album, noted for mixing musical genres. A 1983 accompanying video was directed by John Landis, famous for “The Blues Brothers” and “Animal House” It was inspired by the classic horror movie, “Night of the Living Dead.” The Library of Congress described it as “the most famous music video of all time.”
