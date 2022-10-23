Jay Schenk is ready to become a zombie.

While her fellow dancers arrive fresh faced and grinning innocently in their colorful practice outfits, she is a stark contrast, clad in sinister black and white, her face smeared with what looks remarkably like blood. There’s even a vampire bite on her neck.

“Make like a zombie”

“Make like a zombie” is the instruction from lead dancers, left to right at rear, Annika Kay, Samantha Waterbury and Jay Schenk. Young dancers include Jasper Mazey, Alliyiah Campbell, Harper Allan, Paige Stoeff and Columbia Scott with, front left, Esme Wood.
Beach Ballet students demonstrate concentration

Beach Ballet students demonstrate concentration as they practice their moves. Left to right are Esme Wood, Alliyiah Campbell, Paige Stoeff and Samantha Waterbury. At rear is Jasper Mazey.
Beach Ballet studio

At the Beach Ballet studio in Long Beach, Annika Kay, left, instructs students Harper Allan, Alliyiah Campbell, Esme Wood, Columbia Scott and Jay Schenk. They are gearing up to perform Michael Jackson’s classic horror dance “Thriller.”

