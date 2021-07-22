The Herrold Twins, Catherine H. Troeh (1911-2007) and Charlotte H. Davis (1911-2010), are pictured here at their graduation from the St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in Portland in 1931. They had grown up in Ilwaco at a time when there was no hospital on the Peninsula and, perhaps, this was a determining influence in their choice of careers.
Though the establishment of hospitals was a huge step in the modernization of patient care, it would be some years before diagnostic and treatment techniques caught up. In the meantime, tried-and-true home remedies often proved reliable and effective. Stephen Overstreet, who grew up in Ilwaco not far from the Herrold family home, recently wrote this note to Catherine Herrold Troeh’s daughter, Charlotte Killien:
My mother was Helen Overstreet. We lived up the street from you, toward Yellow Bluff.
In the late 1940s my mother was dying of pneumonia. Dr. Neace had given up on her. He told my dad to ask Mother if she had any last requests. She said, “Yes, I want the Herrold Twins to come take care of me.” Your Aunt Charlotte was in Ilwaco visiting your mother. Both ladies came to my mother’s bedside. And, of all things, they put mustard plasters on my mother’s chest, which broke up the fluid in her lungs. They drained and mother could breathe again.
Dr. Neace was amazed; my dad, sisters and I were grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.