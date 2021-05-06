A few weeks ago, I was hiking along a trail in an open woodlot at the local bird sanctuary when a small raptor zipped by and landed on a tree branch not too far above my head. I knew the summer raptors were beginning to show up, but I thought it was a bit early for this one. I was wrong! The merlin generally makes its first appearance around the same time as the Peregrine falcon. Both appear on the scene around the first week of March.
Shorebirds are now passing through (May 1). Today’s migrants included marbled godwit, Hudsonian godwit, American avocet, black-necked stilt, and lesser yellowlegs. These birds are feeding and resting in prairie sloughs. Waterfowl abound as well. The most common duck now, is the northern shoveler. As expected almost every slough, pond and lake is home to at least one pair of Canada geese. Mallards are also in every bit of water. Most Canada’s are now on nests. Goslings will soon be seen swimming in a line between their parents learning the ropes of life!!
Thank you to those of you who have kept me informed as to what is happening in the birding world on the peninsula and elsewhere in Washington. Shelley reports that the Hosta Hotel is now open for business. Lady Junco is parading around the yard as she always does when it is time to get ready for check in at the hotel. It must be getting close to nesting time!
Judy reports that a mother mallard and her ducklings are on parade in nearby waters. They swim together in a tight little group as they are only a week or so old. Soon she will have to call to them to remind them not to venture too far from her and safety. Danger lurks! Suzy Whittey has also reported seeing a mallard momma and her baby ducklings! There were 11 one-day-old babies.
Dan reports that the America goldfinch have returned to feast on seeds. Their favorite is thistle seed or as the bird stores call it, Nyjer! The return of American goldfinches has also been reported by Sharon and Suzy.
Swallows seem to be late this year arriving on the peninsula for nesting. A few arrived in early April but only stayed for a few days before moving on. Tree swallows have just arrived on the Prairies in the last week so I expect they may now be on the peninsula preparing to nest. Suzy Whittey reported seeing a violet-green swallow checking out a swallow box in mid-April. Barn swallows should have arrived by now, as well.
eBird, the Cornell Ornithological tool for reporting bird sightings, has been reporting rufous hummingbirds, osprey, turkey vultures, western tanager, and Wilson’s warbler since mid-March on the peninsula. Most recently, a Pacific-golden plover was confirmed at Leadbetter Point on May 1.
Other sightings on the peninsula, include juvenile bald eagles and Suzy indicated that a male evening grosbeak showed up at her feeders in mid-April. Cooper’s and sharp-shinned hawks seem to be present at both ends of the peninsula.
The birding becomes more exciting every day as migration ramps up. Watch for warblers. Cornell reports that they are on the move. May is the height of migration. Listen for the flute like song of the Swainson’s thrush. It will soon be singing its heart out. And don’t forget the olive-sided flycatcher and its song… Hic-three beers! Hic-three beers! Happy birding!
