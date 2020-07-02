Two full decades before EuroAmericans began settling near the mouth of the Columbia River, two neighboring tribes west of the Rockies, the Nez Perce and the Flathead, sent a delegation of tribesmen to St. Louis, Missouri. There they met with Captain William Clark (of the Corps of Discovery Expedition). The group was on a quest for technology.
Their intent was misunderstood. It was believed that they were seeking religion and it was not long before word of “their interest” spread. Soon missionaries were on their way to Oregon Country. Among the groups heading west was the Roman Catholic Order of the Society of Jesus and, in 1840, a representative of that group, Father Modeste Demers (1809-71), arrived at Point Ellice on the northern shore of the Columbia River in the area that would later become McGowan.
For the two previous years, Fr. Demers had been working with the members of the Chinook Nation in the Willamette Valley. After learning the Chinook language, he had developed a dictionary, a catechism, a prayer book, and hymns, all in that language. He brought those materials with him to Point Ellice where he spent three weeks among the Chinooks, baptizing children and explaining Biblical history to adults via a pictorial device called the “Catholic Ladder.”
Fr. Demers would return in 1842 and, by 1848, Father Joseph Louis Lionnet was established there as resident missionary priest. The Chinooks called him “LaPlate” — closest they could come to French pronunciation of LePretre “the priest”. By spring he had applied for a mission grant, had established Stellam’s (Star of the Sea) Mission. He had ambitious plans for the two hundred tribal members in the vicinity.
Though he stayed from 1848 to 1860 when he sold his claim to P.J. McGowan, Fr. Lionnet, himself, claimed his work among he Chinooks had met with indifferent success “…the whole known fruit of my labors among the Indians consisting of the various names with which I had baptized them.”
In 1852, historian James G. Swan, unknowingly perhaps, corroborated the priest’s assessment when he wrote of an encounter he’d had with a group of Chinook children: “We are playing priest,” said they, in answer to my inquiry what they were doing. I told them it was not right for them to make fun of the priest, and they must not play priest any more. They promised that they would not but insisted that their dolls should retain the names their priest had given them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.