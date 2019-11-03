OYSTERVILLE — “When Diane Buttrell asked me to talk on the topic, ‘The Family Carries the Song,’ it set me on a journey into the past that has been difficult and rewarding at the same time,” says singer-songwriter Steve Frost.
“You take for granted that you’ll always be able to connect the dots — until you try.”
Although his grandfather and his father both played the guitar, neither ever played professionally.
“Yet, as I began to look at my own musical story, I realized that my family encouraged my particular musical interests in a variety of ways,” he remembers.
“Like giving me a transistor radio I could take to my room. I could listen to my kind of music on AM Radio and not be confined to the oldies that they preferred.”
Frost will be playing and singing some of that music from the past during his talk on Nov. 7 and, he says, “No doubt there will be opportunities for the audience to sing along if they’d like.”
The doors at the schoolhouse open at 9:30 a.m. and Frost’s talk (with musical accompaniment) begins at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.