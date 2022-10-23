Street music, haunted firehouse on tap

Ilwaco is gearing up for Halloween. Michael Mathis, who owns Ship Wrecords and Moor, will be at the forefront, in part because the action takes place outside his store at at 122 Lake St. As a member of the Ilwaco Merchants Association, he has enjoyed being among organizers. “We started it last year. It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I love to do things for kids and parents. It is just a great time for everybody.” The North Coast Blues Band will perform, the Ebb Tide Coffee House will serve hot drinks, and the Pirates of the Mist group from Astoria-Warrenton will attend. The Ilwaco Fire Department at 301 Spruce St. will host a Haunted Firehouse from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A street dance from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be held on Lake Street outside the Ship Wrecords and Moor store. At 7 p.m. a costume contest will be held for adults, children and pets. Actors from Peninsula Players, whose shows are performed at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake St., will hand out candy during the evening. Street activities will conclude with a dance performance led by Annika Kay and students from Beach Ballet in Long Beach, culminating in Michael Jackson’s zombie-inspired spooky classic, “Thriller.”
