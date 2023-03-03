Chloe Stringer, who earned first place in pin design, is pictured, third from left with members of the Health Knowledge Bowl team, Miette Chlouber, Estrella Medina and Anya Lemon, who placed first in the SkillsUSA contest. Chlouber also placed third in T-shirt design.
Andrew Gaerlan, left, placed first and David Sorenson was second in the SkillsUSA firefighting competition.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Ciara Reddy placed third in the SkillsUSA screen printing technology and fifth in graphic imaging-sublimation, advancing to state.
Submitted photo
Esther Thomas, left, Jay Schenk and Chloe Star (not pictured) advanced in the SkillsUSA Crime Scene Investigation competition.
Students from Ilwaco High School are packing their tool kits ready to continue their success in the SkillsUSA program.
A group of IHS teens in varied disciplines from plumbing to graphic design will take part in the state competitions at Tacoma in mid-April. All won or placed high during regional competitions at various locations, including Ilwaco, Kelso, Vancouver and Portland.
Many are students in vocational programs taught at IHS by Shawn Stern and Andrew Blasko.
Bethany Martin qualified in American Sign Language.
Hailey Hightower and Ciara Reddy qualified in Graphic Imaging-Sublimation. Reddy and Abbie Williams placed in Screen Printing Technology.
Four students excelled in Electrical Construction wiring. They were Maxwell Croy, who placed first at regionals, Jorgon Watters, Xavier Smith and Christian Olivio.
Watters also qualified in plumbing, an event won by Adam Caswell-Deen. Alex Hillard qualified in Welding.
Chloe Stringer won first place in Pin Design and competed in Health Knowledge Bowl with Miette Chlouber, Estrella Medina and Anya Lemon. Chlouber qualified in T-shirt design.
In Firefighting, Andrew Gaerlan won the regional, qualifying with David Sorenson.
Two technology categories saw top performances by Skyler Saltzman and Julian Frazer, who both qualified in
Computer Programming and Mobile Robotics Technology. Korbyn Tucker and Gage Thorne were also strong qualifiers in robotics.
In all, Ilwaco earned 31 places. However, students who qualified in more than one technical event may be required to choose their best discipline at the state contests.
