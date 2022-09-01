NEMAH — The charred remains of a well-known bus sit alongside U.S. Highway 101 on a pull-off spot at North Nemah Road after venturing across the country.
In the past couple years, owners Cory Richez and Kelly Logan traveled through three dozen states, seeking to prevent suicides.
Inscribed all over the bus are the names of individuals being remembered — people who lost their lives to suicide or who suddenly passed away.
“I felt like I was called to do this mission,” Richez said. “Suicide impacted myself and my family in such a way, that it became my mission to assist others with the suffering that myself and so many others have endured.”
In June, Richez told Albuquerque’s KOB4 News that his stepson’s suicide death inspired his mission.
“He took the Colt firearm, named the Peacemaker, I gave it to him at 10, we kept it at grandpa’s house, and at 13 he called me and thanked me for that firearm later that night he committed,” Richez said.
He called the bus a traveling memorial.
The bus met its own fate on Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m. when it burst into flames. The 911 caller reported it as being a “hippy bus on fire” around milepost 34 or 35 on US 101.
In a macabre coincidence, the burned-out remains are almost within sight of a notorious June 17, 2021 murder and attempted suicide — a crime still making its way through the justice system.
The couple are already working to raise funds for a new bus to continue their journey of spreading suicide awareness and continuing the traveling memorial. This is expected to cost thousands of dollars, and they are still on the hook for removal of their now destroyed bus.
With each passing day, the bus continues to sit alongside the road leaving each passerby to question how it happened. It’s not until you stop that you can fully take in what it truly represents and how oddly coincidental it met its demise in Pacific County of all places.
KOB4 News noted that thousands of names, dates and memorabilia of loved ones who took their lives, from ages 5 to 91, covered the bus. Now, the names are burned into the metal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.