PACIFIC COUNTY — Although April showers are never far off here on the North Pacific seashore, the month will mostly be remembered for many cloudless days and countless harbingers of spring.
Does it only seem extraordinarily busy after the previous year of constant disruptions? Or did this long spell of global trauma bring a fresh — and possibly long-lasting — sense of profound appreciation for the natural beauty and other charms of Pacific County’s streets, sidewalks, businesses and local beaches? Everything has been noticeably more full in recent weeks, a sign that a significantly more active spring and summer may be ahead.
For many business owners, a palpable sense of relief is beginning to replace the crushing concern that hung over them at this time last spring, when covid-19 restrictions were ramping up due to a rapid rise in the case count. This optimism remains fragile, and it remains to be seen what a shocking rise in the case county in north county will mean for everyone’s ongoing expectations for a strong economy and a gradual return to normal life.
While community events, such as the popular annual Razor Clam Festival in May, many are rediscovering that the Long Beach Peninsula is a perfect place to find your own space.
