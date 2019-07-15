OYSTERVILLE — Tanz and Sea Strings, two local instrumental duos, join forces Sunday at the 3 p.m. Oysterville Music Vespers service.
Charlie Watkins playing accordion and Judy Eron playing oboe form Tanz, which in German and Yiddish means “dance.” Their music includes South American and Finnish tangos, as well as Scandinavian and English waltzes.
Sea Strings includes Janet and Bill Clark — Janet playing fiddle and mandolin and Bill on tenor guitar. Their music includes Irish fiddle tunes, Italian melodies and familiar oldies.
Other participants in the hour-long program include Pastor Ikehara Martin of the Ocean Beach Presbyterian Church who will conduct the service, Sandra Nielson playing the vintage pump organ, and Anne Driscoll who will share an Oysterville Moment from the past.
