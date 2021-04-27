The Super Pink Moon — about 7% brighter and 14% bigger than a typical full moon— is one of two ‘super moons’ this year, the other occurring May 26, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.
In the 1930s the Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing American Indian Moon names for the months of the year. According to this almanac, as the full Moon in April, this is the Pink Moon, named after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox, or mountain phlox. The plant is native to the eastern United States and is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.
