SOUTH BEND — Two steps forward and one step back is the best way to explain Pacific County Superior Court after a covid-19 outbreak at the Courthouse resulted in most of the court staff working remotely for the March 5 docket.
Judge Ron Richter and most administrative staff were present via Zoom out of the courtroom. Defense Attorneys David Hatch, David Arcuri, and Harold Karlsvik were present inside the courtroom along with Prosecutor Ben Haslam, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger, and Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt.
The docket was reasonably large but mostly consisted of cases setting pretrial and trial dates. Several others were rolled to future dockets, mainly to allow more time for the prosecution and defense to reach resolutions or to sort of issues. Several cases, however, did stand out, including a defendant who learned a tough lesson a few weeks ago.
Heather A. Williamson
Heather A. Williamson last appeared on Feb. 5 and was abruptly taken into custody after having issues meeting her release conditions and completing her necessary appointments to be accepted into drug court. During the appearance, Richter ordered her to be taken out of court straight to jail with bail set at $50,000 until she could enter the program.
Fast forward just under a month, and Williamson was back in court to enter her initial drug court paperwork with the hopes of being accepted into the program. She was present via Zoom from the Pacific County Jail and is represented by Karlsvik. The hearing was also to amend information regarding her charges.
The prosecution amended her charges from first-degree burglary and second-degree assault to residential burglary and third-degree assault. However, even though Richter made it clear to the prosecution that the paperwork needed to be emailed to him well in advance, her paperwork was not, and the case was set to be recalled later in the docket.
Several cases later, the case was recalled when Richter had the paperwork to go over with her. As part of the entry into drug court, Williamson is facing a sentence of 12 months in custody for count 1 and three to eight months for court 2, followed by 12 months of community custody which would disappear if she successfully completes the program.
Richter asked her if she was “ready for sentencing,” which resulted in her tearing up and putting her face down. He quickly corrected himself, and she replied, “you scared me,” and he apologized. After going through all the paperwork and speaking with her, he accepted her entry into drug court.
Karlsvik then requested if she could be released on her own personal recognizance, and the prosecution had no objection. Richter did ask her what her first phone call would be, and she said she would be calling her counselor. He informed her that was a good idea, but she also needed to call Kelsey and get everything she needed to complete.
Before the hearing ended, Richter told her she couldn’t have any slip-ups, and if she needs help, all she has to do is reach out and ask for it. If Williamson completes the program, she will likely have one of the program’s biggest success stories considering her circumstances thus far.
Mickey S. Pine
Mickey S. Pine was involved in a collision that took the life of Shawn Clearwater on State Route 6 outside Raymond in March 2019, and nearly three years later, the case is still ongoing. Pine appeared for the pretrial hearing out-of-custody and is represented by Attorney Pam Nogueira Maneman.
The trial is currently set for April 19-21, but Nogueira Maneman noted that it was her understanding that in-custody matters take priority for trial, and two other matters are currently set for that day. Haslam also mentioned the issue but stated that neither matter had been confirmed yet, one of which was set during a previous hearing during the day’s docket.
Richter decided to confirm the trial during the hearing and set another confirmation hearing for April 9 at the request of Nogueira Maneman. The additional confirmation hearing will allow the court, defense and prosecution a chance to verify the trial can still be held as tentatively scheduled or if it will need to be set over.
Aarin F. Hircko
Facing a trial in 11 days from the hearing, Aarin F. Hircko was present before the court via Zoom from the jail for a trial confirmation hearing and is represented by Hatch. He faces many charges, including violation of a no-contact order, residential burglary, and fourth-degree assault.
Trial is currently set for March 16, and Hatch entered a waiver of a jury trial requesting that Hircko be tried by the Richter in a bench trial. Before deciding on the request, Richter made it clear to Hircko what the request meant and that it would take away his constitutional right to be tried by peers, in this case, a 12-person jury.
Hircko made it clear that he understood what the waiver meant. Richter accepted the request, and during his trial, after all the facts are presented, and both sides finish their arguments, it will be Richter who makes the final decision.
Ronald D. Wardell
Ronald D. Wardell is involved in one of the larger drug-related cases Pacific County has seen in quite some time after being arrested in connection with a significant drug bust in Chinook on Feb. 5. As a result, he is facing four felony charges, including possession with the intent to deliver and unlawful use of building for illegal drug purposes. He was present via Zoom from the jail for an arraignment hearing and is represented by Karlsvik.
The hearing got off a heated exchange with Karlvsik arguing that the current trial dates were too soon for such a major drug case stating, “there’s no way to get ready for that.” He said he is still trying to resolve the case with the prosecution, and even that would require more time. It was even proposed that the defense could enter a waiver of a speedy trial if necessary.
Richter had his staff look for suitable trial dates, and the furthest out dates they could find within the speedy trial time frame of 60 days were April 12-13, leaving only a day or to of leeway. While still hesitant that even that was too close, Karlsvik mentioned he could probably make it work, and the prosecution agreed.
Due to the number of suspects associated with the drug bust, more than five different attorneys have been contracted to represent clients involved. It’s unclear if any will be testifying against Wardell.
William J. Long
William J. Long’s case has been ongoing since Sept. 26, 2020, and Long was recently ruled by Western State Hospital to be competent enough to stand trial. He faces a plethora of charges, including residential burglary, second-degree assault, and second-degree criminal trespassing. He was present via Zoom from the jail for a trial setting hearing and is represented by Karlsvik.
The new commencement date for the trial timeline began on Feb. 1, and the hearing was to set his trial dates within 60 days of the commencement date. However, the defense and prosecution are pursuing a resolution for the case. Karlsvik and Munger spoke back and forth from their tables, with Munger suggesting they set the case to be heard again on March 11, where a possible resolution could be presented.
Richter agreed to the request, and the case was set over to March 11.
Jerad L. Vert
Three months ago, Jerad L. Vert was present in the courtroom from the jail facing a charge for taking a vehicle without permission to attend a court appearance in Cathlamet. He was subsequently arrested during the appearance and was eventually brought to Pacific County. Now, barely three months later, he has caught another charge for taking a vehicle without permission.
Vert appeared before the court out-of-custody for a pretrial hearing and an arraignment on the new charge and is represented by Arcuri. The two men have had a rocky relationship thus far but have managed to tough through it. According to Arcuri, Vert is possibly being charged with the same crime in Cowlitz County, so it needs to get sorted out.
The only issue that arose from the prosecution during the hearing was setting pretrial release conditions on the new charge. Since Vert has made his two last court appearances, standard stipulations were requested, and no bond or bail was issued. He will next appear on March 19, where the state of the case is expected to be sorted out.
Kolby L. Kirby
Almost a year after Kolby L. Kirby’s arrest for residential burglary and driving under the influence, Hatch has reached a tentative agreement for his client with the prosecution. Kirby was present inside the courtroom alongside Hatch for a pretrial hearing.
According to Hatch, both sides have worked out a “pretty good deal” for a non-felony agreement, but for the agreement to stick, his client needed to secure funds for restitution. Kirby will need to come up with $1,500. To allow him more time, the case was requested to be set over one month. Kirby will next appear on April 30, when an agreement is expected to be presented before the court.
