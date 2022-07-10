ILWACO — Jael “Krissy” Aebi is heading home to Switzerland with fond memories of her year at Ilwaco High School.
And her hosts say the 17-year-old made her mark. As graduation loomed, IHS teacher Kelli Hughes-Ham summed up: “Krissy jumped into the ‘American experience’ right away,” she said. “With every milestone the seniors experienced, she would remark that it was ‘so American,’ especially when the seniors were posing for their cap-and-gown photos.”
Graduation signaled an end to the seniors’ high school careers and prompted Aebi to pack her bags for the flight back to Europe.
Having already completed her Swiss high school education, that will mean attending university about 20 minutes from home — traveling by bus, or cycling in good weather — hoping to follow in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a flight attendant. “I like travel,” she said.
Big portions
Once covid travel restrictions eased, Aebi was able to move last fall to Ilwaco from Riedholz, her home town of about 2,000 in north-central Switzerland. She began the school year hosted by Jacob and Katie Brundage in Ocean Park and concluded living with Amy Huntley and Shawn Stern. Huntley is the district superintendent; Stern teaches at IHS.
Her early impressions focused on the breadth of the American West. “I noticed that everything was big — the streets are big, the food portions are big.” The lack of accessible public transportation meant traveling everywhere by car. “We use bus and trains at home. Here you need a car and friends that can drive.
“And the distances are so different,” she added. “We went four hours for a soccer game. If you drive four hours in Switzerland, you would be in Italy!”
Soccer is No. 1
She plunged into local life with host IHS senior Emma Brundage, who has been a stalwart of school running programs, cheering her at the state cross country meet in Pasco.
But soccer is the No. 1 sport in Europe, and Switzerland hosts the headquarters of FIFA, its international governing body. So Aebi opted to join the Fishermen squad. “It is really fun. I have not tried soccer before,” she told the writer previewing the season, sharing that her favorite players were French star Kylian Mbappé and German midfielder Kai Havertz, who plays in England — not exactly household names in her new U.S. hometown.
Because Jael Aebi, a name written with umlauts, seemed tough on her American classmates, she shortened her middle name Kristina to Krissy and everyone used that.
She impressed soccer coach Andrew Goodwin. “Krissy was a great addition to our team this year,” he said. “She is very passionate and a quick learner.”
‘It’s the American thing’
On the team she bonded with Zoey Huntley-Stern, who was taking Running Start college-level classes. “She was always there, really kind,” Aebi said. “She is really nice to everyone.”
She joined her next “host sister” on Ilwaco’s winter cheer squad. “Cheerleading — it’s the American thing!” Aebi laughed. “I wanted to do it. But not football season, because of the rain and cold!”
Cheer coach Claire Bruncke had a giant turnout as winter basketball season loomed, but as numbers winnowed down it gave Aebi, who had prior experience as a gymnast, the opportunity to climb onto squad members’ shoulders and jump off. These carefully stage-managed “stunts” for half-time shows are highlights for cheer squad members.
“t was nice to be at every game and travel, and I was a ‘flyer’ at the end,” she recalled, noting, “You need to find the right group that you trust!”
Language success
At home Aebi speaks Swiss-German, understands German and English, and is learning French. Her English comprehension as she joined the IHS junior class was solid, except for one thing.
“At the beginning, I was scared to talk because l had an accent,” she recalled. “But after three weeks I was talking normally, pronouncing things, and I could always ask people to help me.”
Classroom arrangements differed, with less homework and more frequent access to cell phones. “It was nice to have a year that wasn’t as strict,” she said.
Her Swiss high school had three differing levels of academics, but Ilwaco offered a broader choice of subjects. In second semester, she opted for science and honors English. “It was a challenge,” she said. “Some people say American school is easy, but it depends what classes you take.”
Many friends
Positive memories linger, even though the climate differed. “Switzerland has all four seasons, so we go skiing and snowboarding. Here it is always cold — but nice. You can just watch the sunset at the beach and smell the salty air. It is so calming.”
Aebi admitted to some homesickness and was frustrated that the 9-hour time difference meant calling home was awkward. Her parents and older teenage brother visited in April and their West Coast travels took them to San Francisco and British Columbia, Canada, as well as local sights like Cannon Beach.
“They had a good impression,” Aebi said. “It was just nice to show them all my many friends.
“It was the best time!” she added. “I want to come back in two years and see everybody I can. I hope the good friendships stay.”
Emma Brundage, from her first host family, feels the same, despite the distance. “I hope we will continue as friends,” she said.
IHS’s Hughes-Ham was similarly enchanted.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know her and learning about her country in comparison with our own,” the art teacher said. “She is always so open and willing to talk about her world. I’m really going to miss her!”
