Pioneer Packing booklet

Pioneer Packing Co., like many seafood firms of its era, produced free recipe booklets to promote its products.

 MATT WINTERS COLLECTION

Clams of many varieties have long been a seafood staple on the Northwest Coast. Although clamming remains on hiatus while an uptick in toxic domoic acid dissipates, local people with clams in the freezer may enjoy making a century-old recipe outlined here.

Pioneer clam label

This Peter F. Halferty can label from the 1890s marks the start of what became a thriving commercial clam industry on the Northwest Coast.

Pioneer Packing

Pioneer recipe booklet

An early 20th century recipe booklet promotes Pioneer Brand clams.
Warrenton clam half-pound label

Warrenton Clam Co.’s logo featured a straight razor for decades. This label dates from around 1930.
Warrenton Clam booklet

A circa 1920s booklet distributed by Warrenton Clam Co. contained 16 recipes, at least one of which remains delicious today.
Warrenton Clam booklet etchings

A series of etchings in the Warrenton Clam recipe booklet document the process of taking clams from the sands to the dinner table.
Warrenton clam box

A Warrenton Clam Co. shipping carton from around 1930 includes a racist slogan appealing to the prejudices of the time. The Halferty firm made the same claim.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

