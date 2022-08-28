ILWACO — Alaina Curry knows it. Being selected as drum major for the Ilwaco High School marching band is an honor.

“Responsibility is the great thing,” the senior replies, when asked about the challenge of the role. “I have wanted to do this forever. My family members had this job, and now it is me.”

Alaina Curry

Alaina Curry
Ilwaco band director Rachel Lake

Ilwaco band director Rachel Lake, right, answers a musical query from alto saxophone player Olina Dalton-Gilbertson. The senior described music as “my happy place.”
Zach Jewell

Zach Jewell plays the unusually shaped tenor clarinet for the Ilwaco High School band. “The band community is great,” he said.
Band major Alaina Curry

Band major Alaina Curry, far right, was “it” during a team bonding game that featured activities by fellow musicians, including Zach Jewell, kneeling left, and Keira Watters, standing.
Sophia Bailey

Freshman Sophia Bailey was the lone drummer keeping the beat during band camp.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.