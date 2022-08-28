ILWACO — Alaina Curry knows it. Being selected as drum major for the Ilwaco High School marching band is an honor.
“Responsibility is the great thing,” the senior replies, when asked about the challenge of the role. “I have wanted to do this forever. My family members had this job, and now it is me.”
At band camp, she begins assertively. Directing a dozen fellow students in the music room, then putting them through their paces on the stadium field, she is commanding with voice and whistle.
“The most difficult thing is keeping my cool and keeping them in line,” she says, indicating the balancing act of all good leaders. “You don’t want to be too oppressive, but not too chill, either.”
Early starters
Director Rachel Lake begins bonding the band with some warm-up tunes, including the “Fisherman Fight Song” and “Louie, Louie.”
Many performers are missing because they are still working summer jobs, so there are only a dozen campers. Flutes are well represented by freshman Keira Watters, sophomore Kara Meinhardt and junior Julian Frazer.
Because freshman Sophia Bailey is the only drummer, Lake herself picks up some sticks and helps get things going with a steady beat.
That puts the onus on Curry right away. “One, two! One, two. Ready … and!” she says, swinging her wrists into conducting mode.
Lots of newbies
Curry, the first student to arrive for camp, distributed stapled packets of sheet music as her band mates shuffled in, grabbed a music stand from the neat stack, and unpacked their scuffed instrument cases. They include her brother Brent, an eighth grader, who plays the clarinet.
Lake reads through the titles. “Look at the list of the songs that you have,” she says. “There are lots of newbies.”
“There are so many good ones!” exclaims senior Olina Dalton-Gilbertson, who plays alto saxophone.
“Mic Drop,” “Stacy’s Mom” and “Bad Romance” are among selections. That latter has some history at IHS. The girls’ basketball team politely asked the pep band not to play it because it brought them bad luck.
‘Be Who You Are’
A colorful sign at the entrance to the music department proclaims, “Be Who You Are.”
On this day, Lake sports purple and blue hair. It is a safe bet it will not stay that color all year. She has been the IHS music teacher since 2008; two of her children have played leadership roles, Emma was drum major and Christopher, a talented trumpet player, just graduated. She lost more than two dozen other musicians in June.
Many students choose band as an elective class and participate in the marching squad, too. The group performs at home football games; the first is Sept. 9, the date for a pep assembly, too.
Transportation budget issues mean they don’t accompany the team to road games. But this year’s band schedule includes trips to the University of Washington and Washington State University, as well as parades in South Bend and Leavenworth.
Lake announces the first public appearance will be the “Fun Days” parade at South Bend Sept. 4. They will need to learn “Soul Finger.” “We are going to be with the South Bend band — they didn’t want to march if they didn’t march with us,” Lake says.
Team-building
During outdoor team-building games, junior Zach Jewell is the biggest goof. Like Alaina Curry, he’s wearing his blue and gold Ilwaco band T-shirt. As they practice their spacing and turns for the national anthem ceremony, his voice is the loudest — but his movements are already precise.
He began playing the traditional clarinet in middle school then shifted focus to the tenor clarinet, a silvery instrument with more bulk and a different sound. Last year, he was the only player; this year, another student will join him. “It will be nice to have someone else who can play those parts,” he says.
Among some teenagers, preferences change, but band’s status never wavers for Jewell. “The band community is great,” he grins. “For the people who stayed with it, it is fun every single year.”
That view is echoed by Dalton-Gilbertson, who began her love of music at eight playing the recorder then learning the piano.
“It is really fun and music is huge — it is my ‘happy place,’” she says.
During the covid shutdown, education shifted to online computer classes; few memories are cherished.
“I would go on Zoom and see Mrs. Lake. It was the sweet spot,” she says, “… music is cathartic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.