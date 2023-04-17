On the Long Beach Peninsula’s busiest shortcut highway stands a solid testament to an organization that has enshrined American rural values since 1867.
The Long Beach Grange at 5715 Sandridge Road was built in the 1930s. It is home to chapter 667, one of about 1,500 surviving units around the United States.
Today’s leaders are eager to share agricultural traditions like growing and canning fruit and vegetables while seeking to unite residents into a stronger community.
Its long-time master is Rick Haug, one of the Peninsula’s most recognizable characters. “People come up to you and say, ‘What does the Grange do?’” he said. “The Grange does community service — in a nutshell.”
Gale Ahrens, the lecturer, grinned broadly when asked about the reward of steering people toward Grange educational programs and activities. “I like what I can do for the community,” she said.
Bryan West agreed. He and his wife, Robyn, are among those working to recruit new blood to revitalize the group. Many officers are in their late 60s and 70s; activities serve residents of all ages, especially targeting the younger demographic.
“It’s all about bringing people together and unifying them,” said West, pointing to a framed summary of the key priorities which lists agriculture, community, family and fraternity. “That really does epitomize what we do.”
Multipurpose facility
April, National Grange Month, is an opportunity for Long Beach’s leaders to share what their group offers. Around a table on a rainy morning, the enthusiasm was palpable as they outlined myriad programs while touching on Grange history.
Details are most readily available on the Long Beach Grange Facebook page. They include pancake breakfasts, an auction, bingo, adult dancing and self-defense classes, plus youth activities including needlecraft, painting and drawing.
The Long Beach Grange was founded in 1932. Its building has had some additions in its 90 years. It can handle 160 people on each of two levels, and has hosted weddings and memorials. The cavernous upstairs hosts a monthly fund-raising auction and offers displays that highlight Grange history. The downstairs, which is almost as large, has a teaching kitchen for canning and other classes. Once a month it hosts rituals perpetuating Grange traditions that date back 155 years.
Three churches rent space: St John Lutheran, Destiny Friends Church and the Logan Road Chapel. It is also headquarters for a Webelos den for young Scouts.
Haug shared the history of the Grange while highlighting its current focus on activities that promote “sustainability and resilience.” He echoed West’s statement on unity. “We have been going since 1867. It was formed because of the power of the elevator owners and the railroads with the farmers. One guy didn’t make much difference, but if they banded together, 100 people could get something done.”
Believe in ‘possible’
Years ago, bingo dominated the building. Some difficulties around 2008, which today’s leaders don’t care to revisit, led to the building being offered for sale. But under Grange rules, that couldn’t happen while the group maintained its charter. Haug, a 30-year Peninsula resident, helped keep activities going, with Ahrens and the Wests adding their enthusiasm shortly afterward.
The group is reinvigorated after the pandemic shutdowns. “We are going to revert back to the way we once were,” Haug said, reeling off a list of current activities. “There are a lot of exciting things happening here.”
He and West both live on multiple-acre properties where they refine their growing techniques and provide for their families; Haug even has a meat-cutting operation. West has intricate, low-maintenance raised beds; three years of development has created plants that can produce 15 to 26 pounds of tomatoes.
“I’m a homesteader through and through,” he beamed, eager to stress he wants to provide for his family rather than mimic those with other agendas. “I am building hope, not preparing for disaster. Our goal is to fill the pantry.”
While West doesn’t expect everyone to embrace self-sufficiency with his zeal, he is eager to share tips. “I tell people, ‘One bed can be their salad bar.’ I want to teach people that it is possible.”
‘Available for everybody’
The group dovetails with the Washington State Grange based in Olympia where its master, Tom Gwin, is a long-time 4-H collaborator with Haug. Grangers around the state educate on selected themes or crops— this year it is potatoes and onions — and participate in annual contests to showcase success in a variety of disciplines. A photo contest is popular. Some years ago, Peninsula resident Gwen Wagner won with a photo of barnacles that later earned a second-place award with the National Grange.
At the entrance to the top level is a library stocked with how-to books reflecting the Grange’s educational mission. “Borrow what you need and bring back when you can,” West said.
In recent times, the group has partnered with or supported other organizations. It offers scholarships for youth and cherishes links with 4-H and FFA. Its auctions donate a portion of proceeds to a charity; a recent choice was Peace of Mind Pacific County, which is gearing up for May as Mental Health Month.
Ahrens said inclusiveness is an important component. “I want the Grange to be available for everybody,” she said. “I like networking with other groups to help our less fortunate neighbors.”
