0419 CO Grange back5.JPG
PATRICK WEBB

On the Long Beach Peninsula’s busiest shortcut highway stands a solid testament to an organization that has enshrined American rural values since 1867.

The Long Beach Grange at 5715 Sandridge Road was built in the 1930s. It is home to chapter 667, one of about 1,500 surviving units around the United States.

0419 CO Grange back2.JPG

Bryan West savors the homesteader ethic and works hard for self sufficiency. He and his wife, Robyn, are among leaders working to promote Grange activities including traditional fruit canning classes in the downstairs teaching kitchen.
0419 CO Grange back3.JPG

Gale Ahrens is pictured next to the Long Beach Grange’s free lending library of how-to books. She holds the office of Grange lecturer and takes joy in spreading the word about the group’s activities. “I want the Grange to be available for everybody,” she says.
0419 CO Grange back4.JPG

A display of model tractors in the entranceway to the Grange on Sandridge Road in Long Beach is a colorful reminder of the group’s agricultural heritage. Although it has embraced modern methods of communication, its traditional values are unchanged.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.